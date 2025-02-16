My brother Kaiser (yes, Kaiser) is a world-renowned expert on Sino-American relations. And lately, let’s be real, they really haven’t been so great. Trump is raising tariffs again and making threats, while China is out there saying the U.S. shouldn’t turn Gaza into a vacation resort.
Things are truly upside down.
U.S. politicians of both parties have always viewed the Chinese government as illegitimate, since none of it was democratically elected. This has always given the U.S. something of a stronger moral case to make when condemning China’s lack of freedoms.
But recent events have undermined that position, and now we’ve got our own unelected officials wreaking havoc upon our democracy, with a GOP willing to rubber stamp a president seemingly as readily as the CCP applauds Xi Jinping. All this while Trump threatens the very foundation of our international rules-based order on a daily basis.
In a very astute piece out today, Kaiser takes on the tough question of political legitimacy. He contrasts how the Chinese government is trying to make a case for competence despite authoritarian control, even while we in the States are about to be squashed under the thumb of an incompetent, anti-democratic regime.
If you want to see a real master of international political relations lay out the case, I highly recommend his article. You can read it here:
A perspective I had not thought of. Thanks for sharing your brother’s piece. So important to look outside ones bubble more often. .
That's a great post. I can't comment there but if I could I'd probably say that at his moment in history, China has more legitimacy than the U.S. if for no other reason than administrative competence. That, and most Americans seem to think every nation must have our form of government — for reasons.
Ironically, I call the U.S. government a regime, not the Chinese government. Maybe I'll change my mind if Americans grow a spine and overturn the coup d'etat, but even if we do, to regain legitimacy in the world, which is nearly gone, we will need to step back and address some core issues that led us to this place.