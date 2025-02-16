My brother Kaiser (yes, Kaiser) is a world-renowned expert on Sino-American relations. And lately, let’s be real, they really haven’t been so great. Trump is raising tariffs again and making threats, while China is out there saying the U.S. shouldn’t turn Gaza into a vacation resort.

Things are truly upside down.

U.S. politicians of both parties have always viewed the Chinese government as illegitimate, since none of it was democratically elected. This has always given the U.S. something of a stronger moral case to make when condemning China’s lack of freedoms.

But recent events have undermined that position, and now we’ve got our own unelected officials wreaking havoc upon our democracy, with a GOP willing to rubber stamp a president seemingly as readily as the CCP applauds Xi Jinping. All this while Trump threatens the very foundation of our international rules-based order on a daily basis.

In a very astute piece out today, Kaiser takes on the tough question of political legitimacy. He contrasts how the Chinese government is trying to make a case for competence despite authoritarian control, even while we in the States are about to be squashed under the thumb of an incompetent, anti-democratic regime.

If you want to see a real master of international political relations lay out the case, I highly recommend his article. You can read it here: