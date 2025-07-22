Congratulations! You’ve officially survived the first six months of Trump’s second term. It has been brutal, but where do things stand? Is this tropical depression out of Florida strengthening or weakening?

I’m writing for The Big Picture today with a snapshot of where we are, looking at recent polling among two key demographic groups that swung hard to the right in 2024. Is there movement back our way, and if so by how much?

I also walk through four reasons I think the Trump regime is failing and growing weaker and less popular in the eyes of the electorate.

Look for it in your inboxes later today. If you aren’t yet a subscriber to The Big Picture, you can sign up at the button below! It’s free and a nice complement to my daily dives here at The Status Kuo. Of course, my team and I do appreciate our voluntary paid supporters should you choose to become one when you sign up!

Yes! Subscribe Me To The Big Picture!

I’ll see many of you later this afternoon with my thoughts six months in, then back here tomorrow with my regular Status Kuo installment.

Jay