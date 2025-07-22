The Status Kuo

Alec
6h

6 months down, 42 to go. And these past 6 months feel more like 6 years.

6 months of a chaotic, entirely unscripted reality show being broadcast 24/7 on all channels.

Then there is the part where it seems doubtful that the chaos goblin actually believes he'll wish to gracefully vacate the premises on January 20th 2029, no matter what transpires between now and then.

Why must we live in such interesting times?

Ron
6h

Heard that Johnson had to send everyone home early to prevent a vote on releasing the Epstein files, because apparently it was a shoe in to pass, and he had to protect Trump. Take that QAnoners, the entire machine, which can now truly be called a deep state, is involved in protecting Trump.

