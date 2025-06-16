Perhaps you’ve noticed: there’s a lot of big news coming at us lately. It’s a potent bombardment, with stories of chaos, hope, fear and courage. And there are simply too many developments to ignore or turn away from them all.

Even a quick recap feels like seven different news cycles in seven days. And speaking candidly, this makes it difficult for anyone to keep top of mind what just happened yesterday. That, of course, plays to Trump’s advantage.

When we draw ourselves above the fray, things feel at least to many observers like they are coming to a head. Indeed, there are some common threads emerging that can help tie all the disparate events and threats together into something cohesive. Like one of those optical puzzles you have to stare through instead of at, the bigger picture can emerge with just a bit of disciplined practice.

Before we get to those common themes, let’s recap what we’ve all just endured the past seven days.

The zone is flooded with news

Last week began with federal troops deployed to L.A. against the wishes of local law enforcement, the mayor and the governor. The state sued to stop the illegal federalization and won a reprieve from a federal court, but now that order is stayed and the case is on appeal.

Adding to the mix were reports, which began emerging shortly thereafter, that U.S. Marines and the National Guard are now conducting unauthorized law enforcement actions, from detaining U.S. citizens to assisting ICE in its efforts to round up undocumented immigrants, including those with no criminal records, in blatant violation of the Posse Comitatus Act.

The question of where the military stands in all of this remains top of mind for those familiar with how police states morph into military rule. That’s why Trump’s political rally at Ft. Bragg, which I covered on Thursday, during which soldiers hooted and jeered at Democratic politicians while Trump egged them on, drew heated criticism and concern from many quarters.

Of course, the military isn’t the only part of our government coming under politicized control by the White House. On Tuesday, the Justice Department indicted Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) for allegedly assaulting an ICE officer. This after it had previously arrested a circuit court judge and a New Jersey mayor, all in connection with alleged impediment of ICE activity.

Tensions rose even higher after federal security tackled and handcuffed U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) at DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference on Thursday. As I reported the following day, the White House then proceeded to gaslight the nation by blaming Sen. Padilla for the entire incident when video showed he had not instigated anything.

We could barely catch our breaths when a full-out war in the Middle East erupted. On Friday, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, killing many of its top military leaders and nuclear scientists with precision guided missiles. Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at Israeli cities. The big question now is whether and how the U.S. might get pulled into the conflict.

Saturday morning, before the nationwide protests began, we awoke to more gut-wrenching news: A gunman posing as a police officer—which should concern anyone worried about criminals in face coverings claiming they are ICE—assassinated a Minnesota politician and her husband in their home and seriously wounded another politician and her husband. The suspect, who was reportedly a Republican, a big Trump supporter and a regular listener of Alex Jones’s conspiracy-laden podcast Infowars, was finally apprehended Sunday night after a statewide manhunt.

In defiant response to everything that this regime and its supporters have been inflicting upon our country over these past months, millions turned out for No Kings rallies all over the nation Saturday, and the major media actually reported on it this time.

Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., inclement weather and lackluster interest combined to render Trump’s birthday military parade a bust with attendance one tenth of what was expected. The army paraded before Trump, but often with a decided lack of energy, appearing undisciplined and dispirited.

Under pressure from big agricultural companies and hospitality conglomerates, the White House ordered ICE to back off of workplace raids in those industries. But he also doubled down on his assault on Democratic-controlled cities.

Seizing the levers of power

Last Sunday, I wrote that the Trump regime was seeking to establish a police state. That would be a kind of “intermediate” control by the federal government, and it is a typical step by authoritarians toward ultimately establishing martial law, defined as total control of the judiciary, civil and political systems by the military.

We aren’t at martial law yet by any measure, but we are inching toward a police state, where the normal safeguards of a civil society are eroded to the point where authorities can act with far more impunity. Would-be dictators like Trump know that they need to suppress or cripple the opposition while seizing control of the “power centers” of government—meaning law enforcement, intelligence and the military.

This is actually straight out of the Russian playbook. Putin exerts absolute control over these same “power centers” in Russia, which is how he is able to rule that country as an autocrat. Specifically, it is a kind of “adhocracy,” meaning whatever Putin says at the time goes, and policy is built to accommodate his wishes. So when we see stories of Trump politicizing our Justice Department, intelligence services and military, we should keep that Russian model in mind.

Several of the past week’s news stories fit squarely into this mold. The indictment of a Democratic House member and the roughing up of a U.S. Senator who dared interrupt a White House official? That’s the Justice Department and law enforcement taking political sides.

Trump’s politicized speech at Ft. Bragg? A test of “loyalty” for the U.S. Army, whose pre-screened members in uniform chose Trump over the Department of Defense directives.

His federalization and deployment of the National Guard in California is another test of the limits of his powers and a trial run for something he hopes to expand to other cities.

The military parade, even though it was a bust, was telling because it was at least supposed to demonstrate how the army is Trump’s to command. They were there on his birthday, at his orders, at huge expense, performing for the cameras and Fox News audiences at least.

Trump’s deafening silence in the wake of the political assassinations in Minnesota is meant to send a chilling signal. While recently announced federal charges are welcome, Trump’s unwillingness to immediately condemn the violence remains an open invitation to other terrorists, just like the pardoning of all the January 6 insurrectionists.

Growing the Resistance

You might excuse Democrats around the country for feeling despondent. Following the election, there was a prolonged period of soul searching and finger pointing as Democratic officials absorbed the impact of their loss and what it meant for the future of the party and the nation.

But this week’s news is not just a tale of oppression. It’s also one of resistance. Rep. McIver got into “good trouble” at an ICE facility in her home state. So did the normally measured and soft spoken Senator Padilla, whose mistreatment galvanized Democrats in Congress.

The federal troops are deployed in Los Angeles because protestors are surrounding ICE facilities where their family members and friends are being held in deplorable conditions and challenging ICE raids across the region.

The energy behind the No Kings protests propelled it to incredible numbers. Some data scientists have now calculated that they comprised the largest ever protests in our nation’s history. G. Elliott Morris, formerly a Senior Data Journalist for The Economist and then the Editorial Director of Data Analytics for ABC News, noted the upward trajectory of active protests against Trump now far exceeds that of the same period in 2017 during his first term.

As my team covered in The Big Picture, people are now speaking openly about the “3.5 percent rule,” which some political historians have calculated as the turning point where popular peaceful resistance to authoritarian regimes proves successful in toppling dictators.

Then there’s the military, whose allegiance is always the most important question when a democracy faces takeover by a strongman or junta. Trump’s big, beautiful parade wasn’t just dampened by the rain. There are now questions over whether some in the Army were actually registering their dissent.

For example, that many members of the armed forces strolled casually before their Commander-in-Chief rather than marched in lockstep was not lost on observers. They know how to march. It’s drilled into them from the moment they enlist. But they did not do so on Saturday, raising eyebrows and drawing ridicule including from this parody account of the Russian embassy in Belgium. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

Adding to the questions was the choice of background music. At one point, the parade organizers chose a track (albeit an instrumental one) from Creedence Clearwater Revival called “Fortunate Son.” For those unfamiliar, it’s a Vietnam-era tune protesting the inequities of sending poorer soldiers overseas to fight while those born with a “silver spoon” didn’t go—a curious song to play before Donald Trump, who got out of military service citing “bone spurs.”

Was all this just oversight or coincidence, or were organizers trolling and undermining the regime? Perhaps we’ll have an answer when the Trump era is finally over.

Provocation and war

Governor Gavin Newsom has been beating the drum lately that Trump’s deployment of federal troops is meant to provoke protestors into violence, thereby inviting even more federal troops to quell any resistance.

The suppression of internal upheaval is a time-honored way for would-be autocrats to justify even greater control. Now, Trump has made it clear that he will redirect ICE away from farms, fields and food service and toward immigrant communities and workplaces inside Democratic cities. That is sure to inflame already high emotions. (For a primer on how to spot and combat the lies and distortions they will employ, see my piece last week, Countering Their Lies.)

But there’s another way that authoritarians justify suppression of civil liberties and an increased police or troop presence: by provoking war with another country.

The role the U.S. will play in the current Israel / Iran war remains unclear. If Israel wishes to destroy the primary underground facility Iran is using to develop its nuclear capabilities, it may need to turn to the U.S. which can deploy bunker-busting bombs against it. That of course could trigger Iranian counter-attacks against U.S. bases or, more ominously, terrorist attacks against U.S. citizens, perhaps even at home.

Should such terror attacks occur, you may be shocked to learn that the White House put a 22-year old with no experience in charge of terrorist prevention. As ProPublica reported, “One year out of college and with no apparent national security expertise, Thomas Fugate is the Department of Homeland Security official tasked with overseeing the government’s main hub for combating violent extremism.”

Putting dangerously incompetent people in charge of critical government functions, from disease prevention to terrorist interdiction, is a deliberate sabotaging of our federal government that leaves us vulnerable to catastrophic consequences—the chaos from which could be readily exploited by the Trump White House.

One of the ways Vladimir Putin gained complete control was to launch brutal wars with the breakaway province of Chechnya, which he justified from what many believe were false flag bombings of Russian residential buildings. Once the justification was in place and tools of authority and control handed over to him, there was little to prevent his seizure of all the levers of power.

We need to be extremely wary and skeptical of any assertion of “emergency” powers by the White House to deal with manufactured unrest or “terrorism” within our borders. At the same time, we cannot allow fear of what Trump might do to prevent us from speaking out forcefully and peacefully against the regime.

It’s a tricky and often delicate balance, one that will require increasing courage and determination as the likes of Trump, Miller, Noem and Homan provoke conflict and generate ever more legitimate reasons to be outraged.

This Saturday’s massive protests must give them pause, though. As I was standing among tens of thousands of New Yorkers in the rain on Saturday, I turned to my friend and remarked that it was hard to imagine how federal troops could ever hope to contain and control a city with the size and energy of New York. The only way we would lose, I thought, is if we give in to fear and surrender in advance without a fight.

And I just don’t see that happening from here forward.