The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam McCullough's avatar
Pam McCullough
7h

I like that there was an interaction between Balogun and the Belgium coach after the game. I don't think Balogun liked being in the middle of the controversial reversal and it was very classy of their coach to tell him it was not his fault. You know, classy like our president is not.

I was also not very popular in the bar I went to watch the game... apparently the only person not rooting for the US. I'm sorry, I think we've treated people from other countries very poorly and there is no reason for it. We did not deserve to have FOTUS brag about us winning as if he were personally responsible for it

Reply
Share
6 replies
Peter Dudley's avatar
Peter Dudley
7h

The US can still win if Mike Pence has the courage.

Reply
Share
4 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture