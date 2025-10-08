The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen Schaefer's avatar
Jen Schaefer
14hEdited

She’s a piece of something, all right. Her incredible arrogance to think she isn’t subject to the Oversight Committee and the law of our country is beyond contempt. She’s as corrupt as the nazi regime she defends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Valerie's avatar
Valerie
14h

She seethed venom. It was palpable. Could only stomach 45 min. All I kept thinking was the title of Colin Jost's book: A Very Punchable Face

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
196 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture