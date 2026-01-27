I’m writing for The Big Picture today, and I’m hoping to help sound a critical alarm.

There’s a lot of talk about how Trump is planning to subvert or even steal November’s midterm elections in order to avoid accountability for the rest of his days in office. I discussed many of their efforts already underway, along with how election lawyers and officials are pushing back, in last week’s piece.

But a shakedown letter sent this weekend from Pam Bondi to Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, in which she basically attempted to use the threat of more ICE activity in his state to extort him into turning over voter data, gives away the game.

Bondi wants that data because Trump is preparing a repeat of 2020–but this time armed with things he didn’t have before. The risks to election integrity, and the possibility for electoral chaos that could match or exceed what we saw in 2020 and into early 2021, are simply too great to ignore. In today’s piece, I lay out a few of the biggest dangers in what I hope you’ll agree is a must-read.

