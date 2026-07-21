The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Derek's avatar
Derek
1h

I'm currently envious of countries where it is possible to call snap elections and hold votes of no confidence so people can replace leaders early rather than be stuck waiting for months and years if a politician goes off the deep end.

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Mary Middleton's avatar
Mary Middleton
1h

None of this is funny, but I did have to snicker when MS NOW showed a brief clip of Fox "news" performers looking absolutely baffled at how a country that has been "obliterated" is still able to kill U.S. troops. Their befuddlement looked so genuine, as if everyone on the planet hasn't already figured out that what Agent Orange says MAY not be 100% truthful.

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