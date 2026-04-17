Side by side images from Military.com

Things have moved from the mendacious to the surreal in Trump World. In the course of a single day, we witnessed:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth quoting a Quentin Tarantino film as scripture during a Pentagon prayer service;

President Trump absurdly claiming that the Pope supports Iran having nuclear weapons;

Erika Kirk fabricating security threats to cover for an embarrassingly empty Turning Point USA rally; and

RFK Jr. testifying before Congress and denying his own recorded statements about “reparenting” Black children.

Our politics are growing increasingly untethered from reality, which is both absurd and dangerous.

Pulp Fiction

During a Pentagon worship service on Wednesday (let’s sit a moment with the fact that we now have official Pentagon worship services) and in reference to the rescue mission of a downed pilot in Iran this month, the very devout and God-fearing Pete Hegseth led what he called a military prayer titled “CSAR 25:17.” He claimed it was “meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17” and asked everyone to “pray with me” as he recited what he presented as scripture.

Except it wasn’t. It was almost word-for-word the very fake Bible verse that Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman character recites in Pulp Fiction before executing his targets in cold blood.

Hegseth’s Pentagon Prayer version: “The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men... And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother.” Jackson’s Hitman Kill version: “The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men... And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers.”

The actual Ezekiel 25:17 is just one line: “And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

Side-by-side video comparison shows just how closely Hegseth’s “prayer” tracks Tarantino’s screenplay, down to the cadence and structure. See for yourself:

Fun fact: Tarantino lifted his own fake verse from a 1973 Japanese martial arts film, substituting “the Lord” for “Chiba the Bodyguard.”

Pope Fiction

Not to be outdone, Trump spent his time fabricating statements about Pope Leo XIV. In repeated press appearances, No. 47 insisted: “The Pope made a statement saying Iran can have [a] nuclear weapon” and “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

Multiple fact-checkers gave Trump’s claim their most false rating. The Pope has consistently opposed nuclear weapons everywhere, including Iran. In March, Leo explicitly prayed: “May the nuclear threat never again dictate the future of humanity.” The Vatican signed the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2017.

When pressed for evidence of his claim, Trump’s spokesperson referred reporters back to his original Truth Social post. That’s it. No source, no recording, no statement because none exists. Just the President’s word that the Pope said something he demonstrably never said.

The Pope’s actual response, delivered from Africa: “I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel. That’s what I believe I am called to do.”

Kirk to (Criminal) Enterprise

Then there’s “Baby you’re a firework” Erika Kirk, who pulled out of an appearance at a Turning Point USA rally with Vice President JD Vance, claiming “very serious threats in her direction.” The rally’s spokesperson announced that Kirk had received threats serious enough that organizers briefly considered canceling the event altogether.

But the Secret Service told CBS News there were no credible threats to the event, the venue or to Vance, whom they was there protecting. While Kirk may have received hostile social media messages, they “were not part of any identified or actionable threat stream monitored by federal authorities.”

Apparently the “threats” were not serious enough to keep the Vice President of United States from appearing. Vance, after all, is accustomed to being sent into places where he’s bound to get a weak reception. And to be fair to Kirk, given Vance’s visibly shrinking influence, she understandably views herself as more important than him lately.

An alternative explanation for her no-show? Right-wing conspiracy peddler Candace Owens, who is no one’s favorite person either, accused Kirk of lying to cover up poor ticket sales, tweeting, “Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to ‘reschedule’ the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.”

Oh, come on, Candace. Be nice. The place was filled to the rafters for JD:

Black to Reality

The day’s most brazen denial came from Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr., who during a congressional hearing flat-out refused to acknowledge his own recorded statements about “reparenting” Black children on ADHD medication.

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) began by quoting the Secretary’s own words back to him:

“Every Black kid is now just standard put on Adderall, SSRIs, benzos, which are known to induce violence, and those kids are going to have a chance to go somewhere and get re-parented”

“I don’t even know what that phrase means, and I doubt that I said it,” Kennedy shot back. “I’m not going to answer something that I didn’t say.”

The House Ways and Means Democrats then posted the actual video from the 19Keys podcast, titling the clip “Video Receipts.” And there was Kennedy saying verbatim what Sewell had quoted.

As Sewell noted, suggesting the federal government should separate Black children from their families carries painful echoes of slavery and Jim Crow. Kennedy’s response was to deny he had ever uttered those words, a denial he has repeated numerous times despite recorded evidence to the contrary.

Maybe the brain worm made him do it?

In a coda to this absurdity, TMZ, which has recently begun hounding members of Congress as part of its regular pop culture reporting, chased down Kennedy after the hearing to ask about a different story entirely: his recently revealed 2001 diary entry describing how he cut the penis off a dead raccoon while his kids waited in the car.

TMZ? More like TMI. Here’s the passage in question:

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road-killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be.”

Wait. How weird must the other Kennedy family members be for RFK Jr. to be thinking about how weird they are?

His security team quickly hustled him away from TMZ, and the universe breathed a sigh of relief that it didn’t actually get further details about the raccoon penis.

And here are the results of last week’s poll!