The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Tobias Meinecke's avatar
Tobias Meinecke
3h

It is freakish and exhausting to be confronted daily with the insanity of the croaking RFK Jr., who seems to have ai-slop instead of a brain, and these other ill and mendacious clowns.

But all of them have no choice. They are chained to the mast with trump - and will sink with him.

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oldwokehippie's avatar
oldwokehippie
3h

You can't make this stuff up. They all need to take the neurological test.

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