Happy Sunday, all.

This is going to be an engaging if somewhat packed week, with three opportunities to engage with some pretty cool folks! Here’s a quick recap:

Tuesday, November 18, 7pm ET: Heather Cox Richardson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Secretary Hillary Clinton

I’m co-hosting an exciting event and fundraiser to help get out the Latino Vote in next year’s midterms featuring my own personal hero, Prof. Heather Cox Richardson! She’s in conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Secretary Hillary Clinton, and it’s an honor to be invited to host this! The event will be here in New York City, with all proceeds benefiting Onward Together and Latino Vote. There are still physical and virtual seats available! If you’d like to attend, or if you can’t attend but would like to make a donation (thank you!), you can do so here.

Thursday, November 20, 5pm PT / 8 pm ET: A joint Substack livestream between myself and Joyce Vance

I will be doing a joint half hour livestream with the amazing Joyce Vance to talk politics, law and the state of our Republic. Hold the date and time, and you will receive an invite by email to join the conversation!

Friday, November 21, 6pm PT: The Commonwealth Club of California

I’m heading to the West Coast again, this time to speak at the Commonwealth Club of California in San Francisco with host Michelle Meow. This event is ticketed and there are both in-person and virtual seats still available here.

Whew! It’s always hard to be away from my babies Riley and Ronan, but they are doing great. It’s been a while since I shared baby updates and photos in my newsletter, so here are some pics and a video.

Riley loves dressing up as a bunny!

And she really loves hopping around like one, even though she’s already too big for this outfit. The word she says at the beginning, cai 菜, is the Chinese word for “vegetables”—which is what the Little White Rabbit （小白兔） loves to eat in the Chinese nursery rhyme. And don’t worry, the flashing red light is just us trying to get photos at the same time!

Riley’s always trying to get Ronan to focus and smile…

But Ronan really just wants to eat!

As we approach the season of giving thanks, I find myself so grateful and appreciative that I have amazing help at home as we care collectively for these precious ones, which in turn is only possible because of the amazing support I receive from this community. Thank you so much for making a crazy schedule like this week’s doable, even with two little ones to look after.

Have a great Sunday!

Jay