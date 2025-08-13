The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Zerillo's avatar
Deborah Zerillo
5h

Thank you, Jay. I just feel like I’m going crazy listening to all these lies. It’s good to know I am not alone in this fight for democracy’s life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kathy Sims's avatar
Kathy Sims
5h

Thank you Jay Kuo. Nine times out of 10 I'm rolling my eyes and shakr my at the bs coming out of this administration....and I suspect there's more of us than those who eat it up with a fork and spoon. Sadly you can't fix stupid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture