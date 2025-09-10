The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim The Fed Up Traveler's avatar
Jim The Fed Up Traveler
7hEdited

Jay - Great summary.

I do take exception to the wording of the following: "Trump’s failed efforts at forcing a peace deal, which failed largely because of Russian intransigence, have only encouraged Putin to ramp up his attacks on Ukraine and now, apparently, the entire region."

This is an entirely too generous way to describe Trump's efforts, which have been focused on setting two week deadlines and then doing nothing when they arrive. Reminds me of "Infrastructure Week" in Trump 1. Lots of bluster, no action. In contrast, Biden got infrastructure legislation enacted promptly. You know, the loser who left us with the best economy in decades.

Sorry, I'm starting to rant!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Jay Kuo and others
Michael's avatar
Michael
7hEdited

This situation is frightening on multiple levels: The apparently intentional nature of the incursion; the non-comment by the Trump administration; and the toadying of Trump to Putin in general. Sadly, most of the Trump voters I know have little interest in foreign affairs at this point and some have even developed sympathies toward Putin and his agenda. The only tactic I have found to be at all effective with these individuals is to ask them, "What has Trump done to benefit your family?" Most of them cannot come up with anything that stands up under scrutiny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture