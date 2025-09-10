Photo courtesy of Yahoo News Canada

We are one step closer to an open conflict with Russia.

NATO member Poland had to scramble its defenses after Russian drones entered its airspace via neighboring Belarus. It shot down several of them—the first time any NATO member has fired shots while the war in Ukraine rages.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed his nation’s parliament, saying the incursion was “the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two” and that “a line has been crossed, and it’s incomparably more dangerous than before.” But he added that he did not believe we are “on the brink of war.” Still, eight million frightened residents were urged to shelter during the incursion.

Moscow denies responsibility for the incursion, but at least 8 and as many as 19 objects definitely entered Polish airspace. The territorial violation occurred during yet another Russian air attack on Ukraine. Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the U.K. called the move “extremely reckless” saying it “only serves to remind us of President Putin’s blatant disregard for peace.”

Many believe the provocation, which appears intentional and not accidental despite assurances from Belarus, demands a strong response. Indeed, Poland invoked Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which allows member states to bring an issue before the alliance’s main decision-making body. That article has only been invoked seven times before, the last time when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Let’s review what we know so far and assess the denials by Belarus and Moscow. Assuming, as many leaders do, that this was no accident, let’s take a step back and also look at what may have led up to this. And while this escalation is certainly highly dangerous, it also presents an opportunity for those urging stronger action against Russia to consolidate public opinion and rally others to their side.

What we know so far

The drone incursion took place last Tuesday night Warsaw time. Per reporting by the BBC,

Overnight, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said the drones were tracked by radar by both Polish and Nato aircraft stationed in the country. The military said: “As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects.”

The Russian drones that had entered Poland were part of a larger aerial attack on Ukraine. Ukraine’s air force tracked more than 400 drones and 42 cruise missiles which had been launched just before midnight, with the attack lasting over the course of the night.

Per the New York Times,

The Polish military said the number of drones in its airspace had been more than a dozen, though it did not say how many had been shot down. Mr. Tusk cited a total of 19, according to Polish television.

NATO aircraft, including Dutch F-35 fighters, participated in the interception and destruction of the drones.

A Ukrainian official shared a map from a Telegram channel run by volunteers that tracks Russian aerial attacks. The official says it shows Russian drones over Ukraine, but some can be seen entering Poland.

Belarus claims that the drones accidentally went off course into Polish airspace. Gen. Pavel Muraveiko, who leads Belarus’s military, suggested the drones had strayed off course as a result of electronic warfare.

Prime Minister Tusk noted that it was the first time drones had entered Polish airspace directly from Belarus rather than accidentally from Ukraine—a major escalation and reason to doubt the idea that the drones “strayed off course.”

“The wreckage of the downed drones is being analyzed, but there is a strong indication at this moment that these were not random incidents but planned action,” said the deputy chairman of the Polish parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

Moscow issued what feels like an indignant non-denial. As the New York Times reported,

The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, accused the “leadership of the E.U. and NATO” of leveling accusations against Russia “on a daily basis” without providing evidence, though he did not deny Russian involvement. The Russian Defense Ministry said it had “not planned” to hit any targets in Poland and suggested that Poland was out of range of Russian drones, which is not true.

“Increasing evidence indicates that this movement, this direction of strike, was no accident,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said. “There have been previous incidents of individual Russian drones crossing the border and traveling a short distance into neighboring countries. But this time, we are recording a much larger scale and deliberate targeting.”

The attack resulted in suspended air operations at four of Poland’s airports including two in Warsaw. Polish authorities are warning residents not to approach any downed drones.

Moscow has denied that the drones were Russian, but Polish authorities are now sifting through the wreckage and will likely put that denial to bed.

This didn’t happen in a vacuum

Just last week, the U.S. announced that it would be halting some security assistance funding to Baltic states along Russia’s northwestern border. The funds have been used to provide training and equipment to reinforce those nations’ defenses.

The move was a strong signal that the U.S. intends to draw down its support for NATO allies and its defense spending in the region. As ABC News reported,

It includes funding under Section 333 and the Baltic Security Initiative, which helps finance weapons purchases by countries on NATO’s eastern flank — including of U.S. systems — as well as ammunition, special forces training and intelligence support.

Trump’s failed efforts at forcing a peace deal, which failed largely because of Russian intransigence, have only encouraged Putin to ramp up his attacks on Ukraine and now, apparently, the entire region.

Poland has long been in Putin’s sights. During the presidential debate in the 2024 election, VP Kamala Harris expressly warned that Putin would expand his aggression, starting with Poland, and that we need to stand by our allies rather than abandon them.

Russia’s aggressive move also follows the U.S.’s illegal attack upon an unarmed civilian vessel off the coast of Venezuela, which the U.S. military destroyed on unproven assertions that it was ferrying drugs some 1200 kilometers to the U.S. Such a blatant, lawless action signals to the rest of the world, including the Kremlin, that international rules and laws can be disregarded with impunity.

“I assess this ‘incursion’ as a deliberate test of Poland’s resilience, the cohesion of our leadership, and the awareness of our society,” said Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski, the former operational commander of Poland’s armed forces. “It appears to be well prepared by Russia in cooperation with Belarus.”

This of course isn’t the first time that enemy drones have entered NATO airspace. But the other instances do appear to have been in error. NATO member Romania has detected Russian drones and found debris from them within its borders, but it has never activated Article 4 for an official response.

And in 2022, an errant Ukrainian air defense missile struck Polish territory, killing two people. Officials believed it was an unfortunate accident resulting from Ukraine having to defend itself from Russian attack.

This incident is vastly different given the sheer number of drones and the fact NATO air defense had to scramble to intercept them. President Zelenskyy of Ukraine put the incursion into larger context. Per the BBC,

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the latest attack was “an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe.” Writing on Telegram, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Putin is “testing the West.” “The longer he faces no strength in response, the more aggressive he gets. “A weak response now will provoke Russia even more — and then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe.”

Top Democrats in Washington, D.C. agree. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) posted on social media, “Repeated violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones are fair warning that Vladimir Putin is testing our resolve to protect Poland and the Baltic nations.” He added, “After the carnage Putin continues to visit on Ukraine, these incursions cannot be ignored.”

The good news, if there is any here, is that the move will likely shift public opinion in Europe against Russia and lend support to greater military defense spending and preparedness by our Western allies. And it will give Russia hawks, especially within the GOP in the U.S., reason to press their case.

Even Putin apologist Viktor Orbán of Hungary condemned the incursion and stood by Poland:

Hungary expresses full solidarity with Poland after tonight’s drone incident. The violation of Poland’s territorial integrity is unacceptable.

Orbán stopped short, however, of naming which party was to blame (newsflash, Viktor, it’s Russia) and used the occasion to once again grovel before Trump:

The incident proves that our policy of calling for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war is reasonable and rational. Living in the shadow of a war is fraught with risks and dangers. It’s time to make it stop! To this end, we support the efforts of President @realDonaldTrump aimed at achieving peace.

Where was the White House?

Speaking of Trump, where was he during all this?

Last night’s drone incursion was the biggest crisis for NATO and Europe since the beginning of the war in February of 2022. But Trump, Rubio, Hegseth and Vance were not in the Situation Room.

The first airspace violation occurred around 11:30 pm Warsaw time, or 5:30 pm in D.C. While the crisis unfurled, the President and his advisors were dining at Joe’s Seafood restaurant. That dinner, which was interrupted by protestors who somehow managed to get within feet of the President, lasted for some two hours. They didn’t cut it short to address the unfurling crisis.

Trump was eating out to support his claim that crime in D.C. is down because of his unprecedented troop deployment to the nation’s capital. (It was already at 30 year lows.) Meanwhile, as the emperor dined on stone crab and prime rib, Putin laughed at us.

As the Kyiv Post noted in a scathing condemnation of our lack of leadership,