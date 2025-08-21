I’m writing today for The Big Picture substack. Since I’m still in the thick of it, here’s how my team teased the piece yesterday:

___

People often say of Donald Trump’s presidency and his MAGA movement, “The cruelty is the point.”

But this statement, while true, can feel pretty circular. What is the actual goal of a regime that is being as cruel and vicious as it can, not just to immigrants, women and sexual minorities, but even to its own voters whom it is actively harming through its policies?

How can that be a sustainable practice politically?

Jay Kuo explores this phenomenon of the modern right, what authoritarian expert Timothy Snyder calls “sadopopulism.” That a strongman like Trump could win democratic elections on a platform of cruelty and pain may seem counterintuitive, but it is in fact part of a time-tested playbook. We need to first identify it for what it is, why it’s working, and how it’s driving the modern fascist MAGA ethos.

___

If you’re already subscribed to The Big Picture, my piece will land in your inboxes later this afternoon. If you’re not yet subscribed, this is a great time to do so. If I may so say, I think this is one of the more important pieces I’ve written!

Yes! Subscribe Me To The Big Picture

It’s free to subscribe, but we of course deeply appreciate all who join with a supporting paid subscription.

See you later this afternoon, and then back here tomorrow for my regular piece.

Jay