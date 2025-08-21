The Status Kuo

Lance Khrome
14h

Heather Cox Richardson summed up today's GOP and tRumpism by likening it to the ante-bellum Confederacy, a wealthy, white-male dominated form of government that in practice was essentially a state-by-state autocracy, or known today as electoral authoritarianism. No women's rights, no minority rights, poor whites exploited by landowners, "law-and-order" and the courts tools for the ruling classes to suppress those below them. And this is what Project 2025 and tRumpism are bringing, a savage Hobbesian Leviathan that takes pleasure in violently oppressing those who oppose it.

We have been warned.

Ada Fuller
13h

I recommend Tim Snyder’s book, “The Road to Unfreedom.” It’s been the Russian playbook since Stalin and now Trump is fitfully using it.

