The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale Rowett AR OK VA PA NY's avatar
Dale Rowett AR OK VA PA NY
10h

So can we expect "high-T" men like Pete Kegsbreath to be recommending that off-duty servicemen should be adding jewel-toned décolletage blouses, capri pants and ballet flats to their wardrobes? Asking for a friend.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Erin Granberg's avatar
Erin Granberg
10h

Get those f#ck#rs. Doesn't everyone realize that they have never stopped??? They work for Trump and that's why he put them back out there. Those are OLD charges and they just CONTINUE until someone puts them away FOREVER.

Reply
Share
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture