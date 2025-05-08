The Status Kuo

And they're still stalling on the Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia case, hoping we will all forget about the poor guy.

Most of the people involved in the illegal transfer to Libya and multiple other countries aren't getting Kilmar's publicity, but I know some of these nonprofits are working on that.

The Trump regime wants to turn the U.S. into a genocidal state through foreign proxies. People should go to prison for this after we overthrow this government in the midterms. You don't get to say, "I was just following orders."

The presumption here is that DHS will actually defer to court rulings and "suspend" flights whilst various appeals work their way through the judicial system. Who's to say that clandestine flights haven't already taken place, or indeed WILL occur despite TROs or injunctions currently imposed?

To place ANY degree of trust and willingness to comply in this regime is a yuuge ask, and I wouldn't be surprised if more enterprising hackers broke into the data banks of carriers hired by the government to transport deportees to faraway prisons, and found flight logs documenting post-injunctive transports as has already been reported.

This is the gang comprising tRump, Stephen Miller, Tom Homan, et al, right?

