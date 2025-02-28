Today I’m a guest speaker at the National Association of Asian American Professionals, which is holding a meeting in NYC. In times past, I wouldn’t have put any special importance on attending a conference with fellow AANHPIs. It’s something I’ve been doing since law school, and it’s always felt normal and natural to gather and support one another.

This year feels different. Showing up means defying those who seek to eliminate diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility from our civic discourse and society. Groups like today’s are standing up to say that diversity is strength, equity is just, inclusion gives voice, and accessibility means opportunity.

We’re not backing down from this. In the long fight for racial justice, LGBTQ+ liberation, and equal treatment under the law, there have always been setbacks. Those who know deep down they have unrightfully acquired or held on to power are usually loathe to cede any bit of it. Yet history teaches that often the worst eras occur right before our most powerful movements forward.

I’ll be back tomorrow with my week’s worth of funnies. Have a great day, and a great weekend.

Jay