The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2h

A politician visited a village and asked what their needs were.

”We have 2 basic needs sir,” replied the villager.

“Firstly, we have a hospital, but there’s no doctor.”

On hearing this, politician whipped out his cellphone, and after speaking for a while he reassured the village leader that the doctor would be there the next day. He then asked about the second problem.

“Secondly sir, there is no cellphone coverage anywhere in this village.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
DianaMackiewicz's avatar
DianaMackiewicz
2h

Zelenskyy, heart of a lion, looking exhausted but he knows the lies, the psyops campaign and still has the vision for his country, which says more about him than the motley crew in MLago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture