I’m writing today for The Big Picture substack, and my piece comes out later this afternoon.

After the GOP narrowly passed its budget blueprint, I received multiple texts and comments about how this vote was the end of Medicaid. Many folks weren’t sure how they would afford medical care for their elderly parents in homes. Some worried they might be required to work when they can’t physically do that.

The fear was real, and understandable.

I decided to devote today’s piece to trying to allay some real fears. In it, I’ll explain why a budget blueprint isn’t the same thing as an actual budget bill and how making actual cuts to the social safety net won’t be so easy as Tuesday night’s vote suggests. I’ll also explain how so many Republicans who said they would never vote to cut Medicaid essentially voted to do so by pulling a fast one on voters.

I also will lay out what the battle ahead looks like. We’ll have some key opportunities ahead to slow or stop this crazy train before it jump the tracks. But we need to be keenly aware of the Republican playbook because it’s about to get very ugly.

My piece comes out in a few hours. If you’re subscribed you should see it in your inbox. If you’re not, you can sign up at the button below. I apologize that you have to be signed up for two different substacks to see all my work, but once a week or so I’m at The Big Picture writing a broader thought piece instead of taking my usual single-subject dives here.

Sign Me Up For The Big Picture

The Big Picture is free because we want everyone to be able to remain informed, regardless of income. But if you’re in a position to support us financially, we would deeply appreciate it! Your contributions allow us to thrive and grow and be an ever louder voice for democracy and the rule of law.

Yours in resistance,

Jay