Photo courtesy of People Magazine

I’m off for the Labor Day holiday, but I did want to discuss one thing.

It’s been several days now since Donald J. Trump has appeared before the press, has allowed them near him, or has been photographed up close in any way. This is highly unusual for a man who normally basks in media attention.

We’ve all seen the evidence of his physical decline. His mind is addled, his ankles swollen, his hands bruised and often covered with some kind of concealer. I’m not a medical professional, so I won’t speculate about what’s wrong, but clearly, something is happening.

So let’s walk through what we do and do not know, and some of the odd behavior from the Trump White House that is driving rather dampening speculation.

After his cabinet meeting last week, where the various officials fell over themselves in an embarrassing show of obsequious groveling (leading to the colorful new term “butt snorkeling”), Trump hasn’t been seen in public. If something is really wrong with him, and people in the White House have been whispering, his cabinet’s behavior starts to make some perverse sense. This is especially clear when it’s set to a “grandpa’s reaching the end” soundtrack:

Then there was the odd press schedule that was devoid of all activity for the entire weekend.

The internet was abuzz about what might be happening, especially when this photo emerged that had Trump looking particularly unwell as he shuffled to his limo on Sunday:

The close-up:

In an apparent attempt to dispel rumors, Trump (or someone on his team) posted a picture of him with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden playing a round on the golf course.

If that name sounds familiar, Gruden stepped down as head coach after leaked emails from 2011-2018 revealed he had used racist, misogynistic and homophobic language.

So nothing to see here, right? Trump is fine!

Except, as many soon pointed out, Trump isn’t wearing the same shoes and hat as he was in the photo of him departing the White House. This posted picture appears to have been taken when Gruden was golfing with Trump last weekend on August 23.

Gruden even posted a picture of himself golfing on August 23, wearing that same exact outfit, on social media.

Trump was golfing there, too, per the AP.

In fairness, Trump never said the picture with Gruden that he’d posted was from this Sunday rather than a week ago. But it was certainly implied. And that has everyone wondering why he or his handlers would attempt to mislead or misdirect in this way.

Trump has been posting regularly on Truth Social, but the tone of his posts has not sounded like him, at least not consistently. And he issued no public statement after Rudy Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash. Curious.

We don’t know what’s going on, and I want to be clear, it could all be nothing. The cynic in me even wonders if he is playing for attention and feigning serious illness o he can grab attention away from the press conferences of Epstein victims now scheduled for September 3.

No matter the reason, Trump and the White House are not acting normally, and there is no explanation for any of this yet from his top aides. If everything is fine with Trump, he should come out and greet the press, facing questions like he normally faces them.

Meanwhile, the internet is having a bit of fun in speculating, and I don’t want to spoil the mood too much!

Have a great Labor Day.

Jay