If you’re confused about the funding fight over the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, don’t feel bad. Procedurally speaking, it’s very unusual, and the situation is fluid and rapidly evolving.

Also, don’t feel despondent. There’s an understandable tendency to view any deal between Democrats and the White House with suspicion. But in this case, as I lay out below, Dems do in fact have the upper hand. They are remarkably united, while Republicans are scrambling in disarray.

This piece addresses a few common critiques I’ve seen in discussions and comments online. One set of these criticisms misunderstands the state of the funding fight and, as a consequence, misdirects anger and frustration at Democrats for failing to stop new ICE funding.

Another critique is that the list of demands for ICE reform, while a necessary first step, simply does not go far enough. Many argue the whole agency needs to be shut down, not just reined in.

At the risk of praising Democratic leadership, particularly given its too-slow response to the crises ICE has provoked, as of yesterday they have put the White House on the defensive, splintered the GOP and achieved far more than most believed they could. The fight isn’t over, but the first rounds have gone to the Democrats.

ICE funding was never really on the table

There’s a baseline assumption that many critics of ICE funding, including me, got wrong. Indeed, I got it so wrong that I had to issue a mea culpa when I understood what had really happened. So please don’t feel bad, or get on anyone’s case, for misunderstanding the amount of leverage that Democrats actually have, or for being angry at the Democrats for not doing more.

Here’s the short version of what happened. The 2025 GOP budget (the ironically entitled “One Big Beautiful Bill”) carved out a sweeping exception for ICE when it came to funding. The agency received $75 billion in funding through 2029, but more importantly, the money was appropriated within the bill itself. That skirted the normal appropriations process, which is subject to the Senate filibuster. For example, here’s what the OBBB provided for ICE “transportation and removal operations”:

See that first word? “Appropriation”—meaning it’s already ICE’s money to use. In practical terms, that means that when the government shut down in the fall, ICE still operated because it had money. And if the government shuts down in this fight, it will still have that money.

Democrats didn’t clearly explain this at the time the OBBB passed and ICE got its big beautiful blank check. It would have been helpful to know this before we started demanding our elected officials not fund ICE through the appropriations process.

This is what people mean when they say the Democrats have a messaging problem.

That part is behind us, so the question now is, if ICE is already funded, what are we talking about today?

DHS funding is separate from ICE funding

Even though ICE got $75 billion through 2029 that doesn’t have to pass through the appropriations grinder, the rest of DHS funding still does. That means that, without a bill to fund it, DHS operations outside of ICE would still shut down unless Congress agreed to a funding package specifically for that.

The GOP understood this, so it tried to make any cut-off in DHS funding politically unpalatable. The GOP House passed a bill that included DHS funding in what’s called a “mini-bus” funding bill. That mini-bus also funded five other departments: Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Energy.

In short, the GOP tried to jam Democrats by forcing them to choose between DHS funding or shutting down half the government. It was an all or nothing offer.

In response, Senate Democrats demanded that funding for DHS be stripped out of the mini-bus. That was a non-starter for Republican lawmakers, so Democrats went to the White House to do a deal. After negotiations, and to the dismay of House Speaker Mike Johnson, the White House agreed that DHS could come out of the mini-bus bill.

If that agreement holds, the Senate can vote to fund the other five departments while punting on funding for DHS, in this case for two weeks, while negotiators work through Democratic conditions and demands for ICE reforms. Democrats can hold up funding for DHS as long as it takes to get the reforms they want (even though ICE can still operate). And should those negotiations fail, Democrats can still walk away, shutting down just Kristi Noem’s department, and not half the government.

That is a much more targeted and politically popular move, and it prevents government workers outside of DHS from being held hostage by either side.

What reforms are on the table?

The above discussion answers, at least in part, the second set of criticisms: that ICE should be shut down now and not just reformed. If ICE’s funding were still contingent on an appropriation bill covering DHS, I would agree. But it’s not. So Democratic leaders believe they have to do what they can now to rein ICE in and limit the worst of its abuses. (The time to defund ICE will come later when Democrats are back in charge of government and can close the entire agency or even the whole of DHS, which is something they should seriously consider.)

As Simon Rosenberg noted in his piece today,

The Senate Dems have coalesced around a plan that would ban masks, require use of body cameras, require ICE agents to show ID and identify themselves, establish clear use-of-force and a uniform code of conduct, require judicial warrants, require coordination with state and local law enforcement, require independent review of killings and other serious incidents.

Critics charge that this is simply requiring ICE to behave like any other U.S. law enforcement agency. But that’s exactly how they should behave, and if we need a law making that crystal clear, then we should pass it now while Trump is in the mood to sign it given the collapse in public support for ICE. That will give far more teeth to courts to enjoin ICE going forward should it fail to follow these procedures.

There are also important reform proposals from progressive members of the House that include demands that ICE immediately stop terrorizing American cities like Minneapolis and depart from them immediately; ensure full and transparent investigations of shootings; stop targeting sensitive locations such as churches, shelters, schools and courthouses; and establish baseline standards of care at detention centers. I support all of these, but I also understand that we don’t always get everything we want when the other side actually controls Congress. But it doesn’t mean we stop insisting on them.

From where I sit, the Senate proposals feel like common sense reforms that everyone should be able to support. But even some of the more “moderate” voices within the GOP are already balking at some of the proposals. For example, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who is a frequent critic of the Trump regime, does not believe ICE should be required to conduct its operations without masks. “I’ve seen people dox me. I’ve seen people take pictures and identify law enforcement officers and then put their families at risk,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “So, I think that’s a step too far.”

Maybe if ICE would stop acting like criminals, there would be no need to publicly name and shame them. Just a thought, Sen. Tillis.

It’s unclear what proposals for reforms will ultimately make it into a proposed DHS funding bill, or if there will be later amendments when it reaches the House. But at least now there is a mechanism for insisting on such changes and holding up DHS funding (even if not ICE funding specifically) until they are included.

A Graham of doubt

Even though the White House and Senate Dems came to a tentative deal, it still isn’t done. The Senate would have needed unanimous consent to fast track the bill to a vote, but Senator Lindsey Graham objected to it. His issue? As Punchbowl News reported,

Graham railed against the funding package over a House-passed measure repealing a provision tied to senators whose phone records were obtained by the Justice Department as part of its 2020 election probe.

Specifically, the House-passed measure eliminated the giveaway to U.S. Senators that would have allowed them to sue for up to half a million dollars in damages, just for having their phone records investigated by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Graham’s self-serving objection and tantrum create a time crunch. Funding technically runs out for six federal departments at midnight tonight. The Senate will have to work to get this all back on track, and there will almost certainly be a lapse in funding, meaning a weekend shutdown. Then the House, which Speaker Johnson once again bafflingly called out of session until Monday night, will still have to vote on the new bill.

The House GOP conference is unlikely to fully support the bill. Far-right Republicans in the Freedom Caucus are opposed to voting in favor of anything that wasn’t their original mini-bus sent to the Senate. And many do not want to see the Democrats attach any conditions on ICE in exchange for funding DHS. Unlike most of the country, they think ICE is doing great work.

That means that, if the measure clears the Senate and comes back to the House early next week, Speaker Johnson (if he wants to please Trump) will once again have to rely on Democratic votes to get the new mini-bus package through.

By now, Johnson should be used to not actually calling the shots or having the votes to get things done without an assist from the Dems. This underscores how the Dems are still largely in charge of much of the important legislation in Congress as they continue to provide a far more united front than the GOP.

One final thought. The proposed DHS funding bill puts swing district GOP House members in a jam. If they vote against the measure, Democratic attack ads will tie them to reviled ICE policies and abuses. If they vote for it, they will alienate MAGA voters who will see them as surrendering to Democratic demands. Indeed, the more sensible and straightforward the ICE reform proposals are, the less room these vulnerable Republicans will have to create excuses for their opposition.

If we really want to end ICE, we need to retake the House and Senate in 2026, then hold those chambers while winning the White House in 2028. For that reason, I can understand a long-game approach on reasonable and popular reforms, one that splinters the GOP now and helps win back congressional majorities in Congress for Democrats. Nothing is more important in the end, even if we must painfully accept that we can’t get every reform we want right now.