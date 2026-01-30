The Status Kuo

Gordon
1h

The banning of masks isn't trivial. It's vital.

Senate Dems will commit a major error if they treat this item as a bargaining chip.

1 reply
Sioux Fleming
1h

Aaron Parnas also reported on his substack his morning that Lindsey Graham is trying to criminalize local official’s behavior regarding sanctuary cities, requiring this for his agreement to go forward, although I haven’t seen any details of this yet.

Trump must really have great blackmail material on Graham, something I’ve suspected for quite a while given how he polishes Trump’s shoes with his tongue. Sanctuary cities are right up there with wind turbines for Trump.

2 replies
33 more comments...

