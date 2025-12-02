The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lesley Adkison's avatar
Lesley Adkison
9h

Totally agree. I find it very interesting that the focus now seems to be on the one order and not the overall pattern of actions...I'm not convinced that any of these strikes have been justified in terms of providing evidence. Also: the info about the amount of drugs coming from Venezuela vs Honduras (where Hernandez, the leader that Trump wants to pardon is from) is quite telling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
shelspenc's avatar
shelspenc
8hEdited

💯 I’m also wondering why more aren’t asking this question - it just doesn’t add up. (We all know it’s about getting access to Venezuelas oil!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture