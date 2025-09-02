Just a quick note to let you know I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today. I was waiting to see if there was some important announcement coming from Trump, but he’s already nearly an hour late with it, and so I’m moving along!
In my piece out later today, I address a question that’s been on a lot of minds: With Trump looking pretty bad these days, what happens when he’s gone and we’re stuck with JD Vance as President? Will things get worse, or could they ease up a bit? After all, JD is more intelligent and more cunning than Trump, so doesn’t that make him a bigger threat?
Or are there reasons to think Vance might be constrained in a way that Trump is not?
I dive in with some thoughts on this very topical question today. Look for your copy in your inbox this afternoon. If you’re not yet subscribed to The Big Picture, my column there is always free to read. But we do appreciate our volunteer paid supporters!
I’ll see many of you later this afternoon and then everyone back here tomorrow.
Jay
I think it's not as useful to spend our time worrying about whether Trump or Vance is more harmful, as to worry more constructively about what the 1000 white men BEHIND these figureheads are planning. It's the Voughts and the Bannons and the Millers and the Thiels with the might of the cowed billionaires behind them that I am truly worried about. Puppets like Trump and Vance are just gyrating out front to distract us. These men have written the 900-page Project 2025 plan, and that is what they are speedily executing as they dismantle our economy, our education system, healthcare for Americans, and the social service network--Medicaid, food stamps,Social Security, Medicare. The Project 2025 people are taking a wrecking ball to our country. Trump and Vance are just marionettes.
Thanks for the heads up, Jay. Yes, I too was waiting for the announcement that never came. Watched the flag waving as I knitted—Madame Defarge??