Just a quick note to let you know I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today. I was waiting to see if there was some important announcement coming from Trump, but he’s already nearly an hour late with it, and so I’m moving along!

In my piece out later today, I address a question that’s been on a lot of minds: With Trump looking pretty bad these days, what happens when he’s gone and we’re stuck with JD Vance as President? Will things get worse, or could they ease up a bit? After all, JD is more intelligent and more cunning than Trump, so doesn’t that make him a bigger threat?

Or are there reasons to think Vance might be constrained in a way that Trump is not?

I dive in with some thoughts on this very topical question today. Look for your copy in your inbox this afternoon. If you’re not yet subscribed to The Big Picture, my column there is always free to read. But we do appreciate our volunteer paid supporters!

I’ll see many of you later this afternoon and then everyone back here tomorrow.

Jay