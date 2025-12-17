The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
2h

Let’s dispense with one bit of regularly circulated bullshit: Musk is not and never has been a genius. He buys things. He doesn’t invent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
2h

Wiles is probably right about her statements being taken out of context. The actual context would no doubt make them seem even worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture