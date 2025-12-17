Images courtesy of The Democrats account on Twitter

Susie Wiles helped steer the Trump campaign to victory in 2024, in part by turning against her former boss, Ron DeSantis and helping to sideline him as a contender. Wiles was rewarded mightily when Trump named her his official and powerful gatekeeper as White House Chief of Staff.

But now, Wiles has swung those gates wide open by giving 11 recorded interviews to Vanity Fair, delivered in Part One and Part Two punches, with a series of truly jaw-dropping statements and claims.

The piece, which also presented highly unflattering photos of Trump’s motley set of advisors, provides the first, broad insider’s look at the Trump 2.0 White House. It confirms some things we’ve long suspected about key figures in the President’s orbit; it offers Wiles’s unique perspective on the lies, tensions and missteps that have characterized the regime; and it lays bare both her sycophantic devotion to Trump and her inability to prevent, and later her deep complicity in, some of Trump’s most terrible policies and acts.

Before we get into those, a bit about how wild it is that this piece even happened at all—and the circling of the wagons it has triggered.

The unguarded guardian

As the New York Times reported,

The nation’s capital was stunned on Tuesday by an explosive new article recounting a year’s worth of unguarded conversations with the usually guarded Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff who spilled on everything from President Trump’s “alcoholic’s personality” to the brewing war in Venezuela.

Wiles typically “shuns publicity” but somehow agreed to 11 interviews this year with Chris Whipple, who previously wrote a book on White House chiefs of staff. Perhaps Wiles saw herself as someone to be counted among these historic figures and decided candor would serve her.

It did not. After the article published, a clearly upset Wiles blasted it on social media, which she rarely uses, calling it “a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.” (Narrator: None of that last part is true.)

And while not disputing what she actually said on tape to Whipple, or any of the facts set forth in the article, Wiles claimed that “significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story.”

Hold up. A cherry-picked political hit piece? In Washington, D.C.?! It’s like Wiles forgot where she worked.

In response to the piece, as Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch noted, the Trump cabinet apparently was instructed to tweet out support for Wiles and condemnation of the media.

This reads like panic, but okay.

Privately, Trump’s advisors appear stunned. Per CNN, “[S]ome White House aides and advisers expressed unease at the unvarnished views Wiles shared with a reporter. One Trump ally told CNN that the article appeared in ‘every group chat,’ adding ‘everyone is shocked and confused.’”

Susie’s Burn Book

Wiles served so much tea about Trump’s top advisors that it ought to be entered into her personal Burn Book. Here were a few real eyebrow raisers:

Trump has the personality of an alcoholic. Wiles made a rather unflattering comparison between Trump and her own father, a famous sportscaster who was an alcoholic. Trump himself does not drink, having seen booze kill his own brother Fred at age 42. But Wiles claimed Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality” because he believes “that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.” Her experience with her father, she said, made her “a little bit of an expert in big personalities.”

That sense of infallibility makes no one feel any easier. Asked about Wiles’s characterization, Trump gave Wiles the full Mamdani treatment. “No, she meant that I’m — you see, I don’t drink alcohol. So everybody knows that — but I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post. “I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality.”

Elon Musk is often high on ketamine, and Wiles thinks he’s a problem. Wiles labeled Musk an “avowed ketamine user” who was probably “microdosing” while posting some of his worst takes on Hitler and Stalin. “He’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are,” she said, demonstrating quite the backhand. “You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person.”

Wiles also claimed she was “aghast” at Musk’s destruction of USAID, which directly killed hundreds of thousands of desperate aid recipients and will likely kill millions more. “I think anybody that pays attention to government and has ever paid attention to USAID believed, as I did, that they do very good work,” Wiles said. Per Vanity Fair,

Wiles says she called Musk on the carpet. “You can’t just lock people out of their offices,” she recalls telling him. At first, Wiles didn’t grasp the effect that slashing USAID programs would have on humanitarian aid. “I didn’t know a lot about the extent of their grant making.” But with immunizations halted in Africa, lives would be lost. Soon she was getting frantic calls from relief agency heads and former government officials with a dire message: Thousands of lives were in the balance. Wiles continued: “So Marco is on his way to Panama. We call him and say, ‘You’re Senate-confirmed. You’re going to have to be the custodian, essentially, of [USAID].’ ‘Okay,’ he says.” But Musk forged ahead—all throttle, no brake. “Elon’s attitude is you have to get it done fast. If you’re an incrementalist, you just won’t get your rocket to the moon,” Wiles said. “And so with that attitude, you’re going to break some china. But no rational person could think the USAID process was a good one. Nobody.”

JD Vance is a conspiracy theorist. Wiles’s assessment of the Vice President was within the context of the Epstein files and the theories around them. “The people that really appreciated what a big deal this is are Kash [Patel] and [FBI deputy director] Dan Bongino,” Wiles said, “Because they lived in that world.” She then threw Vance into that same camp, adding, “And the vice president, who’s been a conspiracy theorist for a decade.” She also suggested Vance’s opinion on Trump morphed for political considerations. “His conversion came when he was running for the Senate. And I think his conversion was a little bit more, sort of political,” Wiles said.

Ya think?

This could be a long-running shtick between Vance and Wiles, or perhaps Vance is simply adept at quickly drawing the poison from a political wound. Addressing Wiles’s statements, Vance jovially told a crowd yesterday, “Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true,” drawing cheers from the crowd but pained grimaces from scientists, investigators and experts. “And by the way, Susie and I have joked in private and in public about that for a long time.”

Russ Vought is a right-wing zealot. This is a secret to exactly no one, but to hear Wiles say it is startling. Vought is an author of Project 2025, a Christian Nationalist who has advanced the “unitary executive” theory to grant more power to Trump, and the brains behind mass firings and the strangulation of research and science through the illegal impoundment of billions in appropriated congressional funds.

Per the memo, Vought brushed off this statement by Wiles (and would probably gladly wear a fascist zealot’s band), praising her as “an exceptional Chief of Staff.”

The quiet part out loud

Besides some impolitic statements about members of Trump’s circle, Wiles also dove candidly into official White House policy. In the process, she detonated several explosives that could rattle the regime in the weeks and months to come.

First, and of critical importance given the U.S. military’s seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker and Trump’s announcement yesterday of a “complete blockade” on Venezuelan shipping, Wiles confessed that the military’s attacks around Venezuela aren’t about stopping drugs.

Instead, regime change appears to be Trump’s foremost goal. “He wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle,” Wiles said. “And people way smarter than me on that say that he will.”

The White House almost certainly wishes Wiles wouldn’t speak quite so much and so openly about Venezuela. She told Vanity Fair, for example, that in her view, if the U.S. military orders land strikes on that country, it must first seek authority from Congress. That admission alone is legally radioactive. Pete Hegseth no doubt loved seeing that in print.

Second, Wiles lifted the curtain on inter-cabinet squabbling around Trump’s tariff policies, which are now under serious challenge before the Supreme Court and widely cited as the reason for higher prices and fewer jobs—key drivers of Trump’s low approval ratings. Many advisors, including Wiles, tried to dissuade Trump from proceeding with his high tariffs, but he would not be moved.

Ultimately, Wiles capitulated on the tariffs and pressed others to do the same. “There was a huge disagreement over whether they were a good idea. I said, ‘This is where we’re going to end up. So figure out how you can work into what he’s already thinking.’ Well, they couldn’t get there.” She admitted that the tariffs have wound up being ”more painful than I expected.” This underscores how much Trump truly owns the economic disaster he created from his tariffs, since even many of his own advisors had begged him not to impose them.

Third, Wiles sought to dissuade Trump from some of his worst impulses. That included his obsession with political vengeance, such as prosecuting perceived enemies like former FBI director James Comey, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Sen. Adam Schiff of California. Wiles stated she had even forged a “loose agreement” with Trump to end the “score settling” with his enemies after 90 days—a pledge he then broke repeatedly.

Wiles also tried—and failed—to stop Trump from issuing blanket pardons to all January 6 defendants, including those who had committed criminal acts of violence on that day. Trump ignored her and pardoned every one of them.

Fourth, Wiles believes Attorney General Pam Bondi completely blew the Epstein files, no pun intended. As The Hill explained,

Attorney General Pam Bondi “whiffed” on understanding how much President Trump’s base of supporters cared about the release of the files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said in an interview published Tuesday. “I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this,” Wiles said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Specifically, Bondi first “gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk,” she continued.

Without explaining how she knows, Wiles also told Vanity Fair that Trump repeatedly misled the public by saying Bill Clinton had visited Epstein Island. She also claimed that there is nothing incriminating in the files about Clinton. As the New York Times summarized,

While Mr. Trump for years has repeatedly claimed that Mr. Clinton visited Mr. Epstein’s private island, Ms. Wiles said “there is no evidence” of that. Asked if there was any incriminating information about Mr. Clinton in the Epstein files, she said, “The president was wrong about that.”

Protecting the king

Other statements by Wiles appeared designed to specifically protect Trump. Some don’t read as credible at all and come off more like favored White House narratives.

Wiles claimed, for example, that Trump wasn’t told in advance about Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to a “Club Fed” minimum security prison. “Somehow” this got promised and then happened, but Wiles claimed Trump was angry about it. It is hard to imagine something this big, with this much potential blowback, happening without express permission from the man himself. My most charitable offer is that Trump approved the transfer, then in a haze of dementia forgot that he had.

Wiles also defended Trump against claims that he bullies female reporters, as exemplified by the infamous “Quiet, piggy” moment on board Air Force One. She argued that the White House needs to be aggressive, that these days women reporters are the “punchers,” and that Trump is just punching back. That defense collapses on contact with reality: male reporters asking the same questions are not treated the same way.

Wiles also claimed, rather comically I should add, that Trump doesn’t fall asleep in meetings, but rather he just closes his eyes with his head back. I suppose as Chief of Staff she had to come up with some explanation for why her boss frequently dozes off, sometimes in the middle of cabinet meetings before all the cameras. Perhaps this is the best she could come up with.

Barbarians past the gates

These claims, ludicrous as some are on their face, reveal how tightly bound Wiles remains to her dangerous and unpredictable boss—and how essential she is as a regime apologist and enabler.

During Trump 1.0, chiefs of staff such as John Kelly tried to limit who could gain access to Trump, even while they sought to curb his worst impulses. In Trump 2.0, Wiles doesn’t even try. She lets bad elements like Musk, Vought and Bondi straight through, hands them the keys and effectively says “have at it.” Nothing she has said or done has moved Trump off his worst paths, no matter how reckless the outcome.

Perhaps Wiles understands that if she never actually plays gatekeeper, which is after all her job, she cannot be blamed if and when 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue falls. As crises multiply and the president’s approval ratings dip into the chilly 30s, this may be her best insurance policy. Like Speaker Johnson, Wiles is really only nominally in the job. They are both bystander witnesses to everything burning down around them, offering long-practiced shrugs with enormous consequences.