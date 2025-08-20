The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mindyoshrainmd's avatar
mindyoshrainmd
1hEdited

I would encourage people to call Schumer (202) 224-6542 and Jeffries 202-225-5936 and tell them to get their rear ends down to Austin to stand up for democracy. Seize the moment, as it were.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Elizabeth Behnke's avatar
Elizabeth Behnke
1h

Mad props to Collier for standing up to the fascists! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture