The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Debbie's avatar
Debbie
2h

Please remember that Native Americans who HAVE ALWAYS BEEN BORN HERE were not allowed to be called or claim citizenship until 1927. This movement by 2025 Heritage Foundation is to totally WHITE American!! It has NOTHING to do with vacation births or any of that 💩. It is in fact and action the continued effort to TOTALLY WHITE AMERICA!

Please remember this when you vote in November.

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Erica Wolf's avatar
Erica Wolf
2h

Message to Scotus: HANDS OFF our Constitution! You are not gods.

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