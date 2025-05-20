Something’s been bothering me for a while. When I read or post about whatever new horror from the current White House occupant or his hellish administration, I often see a comment that correctly states, “The cruelty is the point.”

That feels true to me. They are frequently acting cruel just to act cruel. But there’s a follow up question: What is the goal?

Something may be clearly intended to be inhumane and cruel, but there’s a pattern to what we’re seeing. And it’s important for us to understand what the objective of all this cruelty truly is. It’s gone far beyond satiating the sadism of those inflicting it.

I’m writing my thoughts on this down in a piece out later this afternoon in The Big Picture. Be sure you’re separately subscribed to that substack if you’d like to read them. The subscription is free, but of course we value (and really, really need) our volunteer paid supporters to sustain through these dark times!

Yes! Subscribe Me to The Big Picture

Look for my piece in your inboxes later this afternoon, and I’ll see you back on here tomorrow.

Jay