The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Pattipo's avatar
Pattipo
27m

DT is a demented malignant narcissist. I don't know why anyone, especially the media, treats him as if he has normal thoughts.

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Ann Rock's avatar
Ann Rock
24m

He’s absolutely bonkers. Shame on the people around him enabling him and loosing this insanity on the world

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