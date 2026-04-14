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Yesterday, I wrote about why the Iran talks were doomed from the start. But the collapse of negotiations in Islamabad after only just 21 hours was only part of the story.

In the 48 hours that followed, Trump announced a naval blockade that major U.S. allies immediately refused to join. He watched his favored European strongman get crushed at the polls. He picked a public fight with the Pope. And he posted an AI image of himself as Jesus Christ—then, when the blowback became too great even for this White House, Trump claimed the image merely depicted him as a “doctor.”

As Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) wryly noted, a doctor in a white robe with a red Jesus shawl, complete with glowing hands and a demon-angel bursting with light behind him, posted right after Trump attacked the Pope. Got it.

Taken individually, each episode reads like a stumble. Taken together, they form a pattern: a president who believes he can bend reality to his will.

Writing for the New York Times, Lydia Polgreen invoked D.W. Brogan’s 1952 Harper’s essay on America’s “illusion of omnipotence.” It’s the durable national belief that any problem will yield to sufficient will and power. Trump’s personal twist—what Pope Leo XIV aptly called the “delusion of omnipotence”—helps explain not just the Iran war but everything else that happened this weekend, and everything likely to happen between now and the November midterms.

“Enough of the idolatry of self and money,” said the pontiff. “Enough of the display of power. Enough of war.” He didn’t name Trump, but he didn’t need to.

Apply that diagnosis to Trump’s week, and the pattern snaps into focus.

A blockade with no allies invites Chinese defiance

After the Islamabad talks over the Iran War collapsed, Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. Navy would blockade the Strait of Hormuz. He then told reporters that the United Kingdom and other countries were sending warships to join. Hours later, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer went on BBC radio and said plainly that the UK would not support the blockade and would not be “getting dragged in” to the war.

The pattern held across Europe. Germany called Trump’s comments a vague statement untethered to any new facts and repeated its categorical refusal of military involvement. Spain’s defense minister called the blockade something that “make[s] no sense,” describing it as “one more episode in this whole downward spiral.” France’s Macron announced a separate conference with the UK to form a multinational mission to restore freedom of navigation—explicitly “separate from the warring parties.”

Starmer had already been blunt the week before. In an ITV interview, he said he was “fed up” with UK families seeing their energy bills fluctuate “because of the actions of Putin or Trump across the world,” placing both names in the same sentence. He told Bloomberg separately that Trump’s rhetoric toward Iran was “not words I would use—ever use—because I come at this with our British values and principles.”

Then there is the China problem. That nation buys nearly all of Iran’s oil, and the blockade, which went into effect Monday night, threatens to cut off that supply. Along with Trump’s threat to impose a 50 percent tariff on Beijing if it ships advanced weapons to Tehran, these comprise two simultaneous escalations with the world’s other superpower—with no clear endgame.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the UAE’s special envoy on Monday that “blocking the Strait of Hormuz is not in the common interest of the international community.” That’s diplomat-speak for, “We’re not cooperating with this.” The blockade Trump announced is now running headlong into the one country with both the motive and the means to keep Iranian oil flowing regardless.

International law analysts were equally clear: the U.S. has no legal authority to close or impede transit passage through the Strait. Only Iran and Oman, as coastal states, have that jurisdiction, and even they are prohibited from suspending transit passage.

In short, Trump ordered a blockade of a waterway he has no legal right to blockade, to enforce terms he couldn’t get Iran to accept at the negotiating table, while claiming allied support he doesn’t have.

These delusional, maximalist demands, which already rendered the Islamabad talks impossible, will likely sink the blockade, too. Trump cannot close a strait that China has committed to keeping open without triggering escalation. And we already know what usually happens when Trump has to face down Xi Jinping.

The autocrat gets voted out

As the Islamabad talks were collapsing, Hungarian voters were delivering a separate verdict on the limits of Trump’s reach. The U.S. had dispatched Vance to Budapest in the final days of the campaign to prop up Viktor Orbán, and Trump had vowed to use “the full Economic Might” of the United States to strengthen Hungary’s economy if Orbán won.

Orbán lost in a historic landslide. Péter Magyar’s Tisza party won 138 of 199 parliamentary seats, a two-thirds supermajority, in the highest voter turnout since the fall of communism. Orbán, who had won four consecutive supermajorities over 16 years, conceded the election to the relief of democracy advocates everywhere. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted, “Europe’s heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight. Hungary has chosen Europe.”

This matters far beyond Hungary. Orbán was MAGA’s international flagship, held up by the American right as a working model of illiberal Christian nationalist governance. His reign was proof you could consolidate power, dismantle democratic norms, and still win elections.

Hungarian voters rejected that model by the largest margin in their post-communist history. Sen. Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had a direct message to send: “Pay attention, Donald Trump. Wannabe dictators wear out their welcome. November 2026 can’t come soon enough.”

By inserting himself directly into those elections, Trump imposed his delusional belief that another country’s presidential endorsement could prop up an autocracy against the will of the voters. At its core, this was an assertion of his power over people who didn’t want it (not unusual for a sexual predator, I should add). If anything, Trump’s interference in the election may have pushed voters toward Péter Magyar and the opposition.

Picking a fight with the Pope

When Trump landed at Joint Base Andrews, he pulled out his phone and attacked Pope Leo XIV.

The trigger apparently was the Pope’s prayer vigil remarks about the “delusion of omnipotence” behind the Iran war. On Truth Social, Trump blasted the pontiff as “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” claimed he only got the job because the Vatican wanted the best way to “deal with President Donald J. Trump,” and warned the pope to “stop catering to the Radical Left.” To reporters on the tarmac, Trump said: “I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess.”

Leo answered from the papal plane en route to Algeria. “I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel,” he told reporters. Vatican official Fr. Antonio Spadaro went further: “Trump doesn’t debate Leo: he begs him to retreat into a language that he can dominate. The attack is a declaration of impotence … If Leo were irrelevant, he wouldn’t merit a word.”

The response from within Trump’s own coalition was unusually sharp. Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said he was “disheartened” by Trump’s comments. “Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls.”

Andrew Chesnut, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Catholic studies chair, told Axios he could not think of any historical parallels “from Western Christian majority countries of such pointed and public attacks on the Pope,” and noted that no prominent Catholic voices publicly defended the attacks: “All the major cardinals and bishops who made pronouncements are backing the pope and criticizing Trump.”

Notably, Trump’s approval among white Catholics had already fallen from 59 to 52 percent between February 2025 and January 2026. A Fox poll now has his approval among Catholic voters at 48 percent, with 52 percent disapproving. Catholics are about one in five voters nationally, and Trump won them by somewhere between 10 and 20 points in 2024. That margin is eroding—and that was before he attacked the Pope.

Church historian Massimo Faggioli noted that Pope Leo has managed to reunite bishops who were previously sympathetic to Trump. “MAGA now is different from MAGA before,” Faggioli said. Notre Dame historian Kathleen Sprows Cummings put it more sharply: “For most of this country’s history, Americans viewed the pope as a war-mongering, money-grubbing, anti-democratic menace who had designs on the White House. Today, the menace is in the White House, and the pope is the one defending the ideals of liberty and human dignity.”

Applying Pope Leo’s diagnosis to Trump’s attacks on him, the delusional assumption that a modern American pontiff would simply defer to an American president ignores the pope’s divine authority. It derives from an institution that has lasted for millennia, outlasting emperors, not just second-term presidents.

Jesus Christ, Donald

Then came Trump’s most controversial—and, to his evangelical base, most reviled—move of the week.

Shortly after his attack on the pope, Trump posted an AI-generated painting of himself in a long white robe, one hand resting on the forehead of a man in a hospital bed with light beaming from his head, surrounded by eagles, fireworks, and the Statue of Liberty. The image was broadly read as depicting Trump as Jesus Christ healing the sick.

The backlash came this time not from the left but from the religious right. Conservative evangelical writer Megan Basham called it “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy.” Daily Wire host Michael Knowles said the president should delete it “no matter the intent.” Conservative activist Brilyn Hollyhand wrote: “This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop. You don’t need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself.” David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network—among Trump’s most reliable evangelical defenders—posted: “TAKE THIS DOWN, MR. PRESIDENT. You’re not God. None of us are.”

Trump could have stood by the post, but he chickened out as usual. He even took the post down. Trump later told reporters, rather incredibly, that he didn’t understand what the problem was. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor,” he said, “making people better. And I do make people better.”

The New York Times’ David French wrote in response that the image was “behavior that’s so self-evidently deranged that merely seeing it should lead to fury and disgust,” and expressed concern that some evangelicals had become so captured by Trump that they would not say so publicly.

Trump’s impulse to cast himself as a figure beyond criticism—healer, omnipotent savior, mythical force beyond reproach—ran directly into the one community that takes the question of blasphemy quite seriously.

The price of delusion

All of this “delusional omnipotence” is unfolding, as the AP noted, six months before midterm voting begins. Trump is already contending with low approval ratings and strong dissent from his MAGA base over the cost and direction of the Iran war. And in the near term, he has no easy way out of any of the messes he has created.

He announced a blockade his closest ally disavowed within hours. He poured political capital into propping up a strongman who got demolished by his own people. He attacked an American pope who responded without flinching. And he posted a divine self-portrait, then couldn’t satisfactorily explain why he did it.

Each episode follows the same logic: assert authority you don’t actually have, then have no plan for when the world declines to comply.

In short, a delusion of omnipotence, just as Pope Leo had observed.

Every time Trump reaches for more power than he has, he runs into the limits of what that power can actually do. And each time he runs into those limits without a plan, he pays for it with the coalition that made him president.