Photo courtesy of The Virginian-Pilot

Yesterday, the FBI raided the office of one of the most powerful Democratic state lawmakers in the country.

L. Louise Lucas is Virginia’s Senate president pro tempore and the chief architect of the 10-to-1 congressional map that Virginia voters approved on April 21. The FBI raid came just weeks after she helped push through that map, one of the most consequential redistricting victories in modern political history.

If that triggers your political Spidey senses, that’s the intended effect. The Trump White House wants us to be alarmed. It wants everyone, friends and foes alike, to understand how willing it is to abuse its prosecutorial powers against its political enemies.

The GOP and Trump’s spokespeople, following orders from the top, will try to paint this as justice being carried out and ongoing investigation begun under Biden. But this is no more about seeking justice than investigations and charges involving seashells, Somali daycare centers, Federal Reserve building renovations and home mortgage loan applications. We can’t let them twist this.

The raid, in a nutshell

On May 6, 2026, federal agents executed court-authorized search warrants at Lucas’s Portsmouth, Virginia office and at the businesses she operates nearby. At the same time, a SWAT team descended on a cannabis dispensary she co-owns next door, and at least three people were taken into custody. More than ten search warrants were served at locations across the commonwealth.

No charges have been filed. No warrants have been made public. Lucas has not been named a formal target. But the investigation itself reportedly began under the Biden administration, something Trump’s mouthpieces will use to launder this as nonpartisan accountability.

We need to ask immediate questions, including who opened the investigation and who chose to execute it at this moment, in this way, with Trump’s media allies tipped off and on the scene.

Four reasons this stinks

Let’s start with the timing. Virginia voters approved Lucas’s redistricting referendum on April 21, barely two weeks before the FBI moved. The new congressional map, which Lucas championed and drove through the legislature, gives Democrats a potential four-seat pickup that could reshape the House majority. It was a direct counter to Trump’s mid-decade redistricting push in Texas and elsewhere. As U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA) said Wednesday: “This is occurring just two weeks after Senator Lucas helped lead the successful effort by Virginia voters to reject President Trump’s attempt to rig the midterm elections.”

Second, consider why Fox was there. The network was first on the scene, even before local outlets, and before Lucas herself knew what was happening. As Rep. Scott demanded to know, “How was Fox News, a national media outlet, first on the scene? Did they know about the raid beforehand? If so, who approved that?” That’s not just a rhetorical question. Under DOJ’s own Justice Manual, advance notice of a raid to the media requires high-level approval. Someone in federal law enforcement decided to alert right-wing media, and we deserve answers.

Third, this isn’t the first politicized move. The Trump DOJ has pursued investigations against New York Attorney General Letitia James, indicted former FBI Director James Comey just a week before the Lucas raid, threatened Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and pressured the DOJ to pursue multiple Democratic members of Congress. The through-line in these cases is opposition to Trump. As Virginia House Speaker Don Scott noted, this is “an FBI led by Kash Patel and a Justice Department run by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney.” The institution supposed to enforce the law impartially has been systematically compromised.

Who is L. Louise Lucas

If you don’t know Louise Lucas, it’s time to uplift her. She’s more than a sharp online troll of the right, rivaling even Gavin Newsom’s press office. She’s a tough leader willing to do what the moment requires to preserve our democracy.

Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on January 22, 1944, Lucas grew up attending Portsmouth public schools during the height of Virginia’s Massive Resistance era, when the state was fighting integration tooth and nail. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Urban Affairs from Norfolk State University, both with honors. In 1984, she became the first Black woman elected to Portsmouth City Council. In 1991, she won a seat in the Virginia State Senate, where she has served for more than three decades.

When Democrats took the Virginia Senate in 2019, she became Senate president pro tempore—the first woman and first African American in the chamber’s history to hold that position. She chairs the state Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee, again a first for an African American. She also runs multiple businesses in Portsmouth, including a Medicaid waiver services provider for intellectually disabled adults.

Lucas is also a scrappy fighter not afraid to put her views out there, as even The Daily Caller had to concede (after calling her “foul mouthed” without a trace of irony). When Ted Cruz called Virginia’s new congressional map “a brazen abuse of power,” she responded: “You all started it and we f**king finished it.” When asked in April what she was doing on 4/20, she posted a picture of a bong captioned “I fill my bong with Republican tears.” She has spent her career delivering for her constituents and picking fights with the right people. She is 82, a great-grandmother, and she has zero interest in laying down her political weapons. Her statement Wednesday night made that clear: “I am not backing down, and I will keep fighting for the people of Portsmouth and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The national picture of Lucas was shaped almost entirely by the redistricting fight. As CNN reported, when Virginia Democrats debated internally whether to target eight, nine or ten Republican seats, it was Lucas who argued for going all the way. She prevailed. Voters approved it 51.5 percent to 48.6 percent, in a campaign that raised over $85 million—the most expensive ballot measure in Virginia history. That referendum is currently tied up in litigation, but the message was sent: Democrats will fight to the finish with people like Lucas in charge.

What the investigation actually claims

This is the part where, to satisfy the well-intentioned “but what if-fers,” I step through the actual investigation and charges, bogus and politically motivated as they may be. So here is what we actually know about the underlying investigation.

The New York Times, ever ready to make headlines out of the White House’s framing, reported the probe involves allegations of “corruption and bribery related to marijuana dispensary businesses” and began during the Biden administration. The conservative Washington Times, citing a source, described it as an “alleged bribery scheme involving cannabis licenses.” NOTUS reported the probe is “financial” in nature. And NBC News added that the DEA is involved but that drugs are not the primary focus.

Importantly, we don’t know all that much yet. The warrants remain sealed. The FBI confirmed only that it executed a court-authorized search warrant and that “no further information is publicly available.” No charges have been filed against Lucas.

The Cannabis Outlet was the subject of a 2022 Virginia Mercury investigation that found products containing delta-9 THC—then technically illegal to sell in Virginia despite a right to possess marijuana—were being mislabeled as higher in THC than they actually were and offered for sale. A “Lucky Charms” cereal bar, for instance, claimed 600 milligrams of THC on the packaging while lab testing found just under 30 milligrams. State regulators took little to no action at the time. Lucas opened the store on July 1, 2021, the same day Virginia law changed to allow the sharing and gifting of marijuana, while retail sales remained prohibited. Five years later, she co-sponsored legislation that would allow dispensaries to sell THC products.

This is the material the right will use to build their talking points. And let’s be clear: the cannabis store’s prior regulatory problems are real. The 2022 reporting was credible. If the investigation involves whether Lucas used her political position to influence licensing or regulation of cannabis businesses in which she held a personal financial interest, that is a legitimate investigative theory, at least in the abstract.

But here is the critical distinction that tends to get lost. An investigation is not a conviction. A search warrant requires only probable cause, not proof, charges or a finding of wrongdoing. As Democracy Docket noted, “search warrants are investigative tools, not findings of guilt.” And we have seen this pattern before from this administration: generate a raid, let Fox film it, activate the base with the imagery then never actually deliver a conviction.

The “it started under Biden” defense

Trump’s spokespeople will lean hard on the fact that this investigation predates the current administration, and it’s worth addressing directly because it’s the most sophisticated version of the “nothing to see here” argument.

Yes, the probe reportedly began under Biden. That means Biden-appointed officials at the FBI and DOJ assessed there was sufficient basis to open an investigation. That context matters, but it still does not explain why, four years into a slow-moving inquiry, the Trump administration suddenly executed more than ten search warrants just two weeks after the redistricting vote threatening Republican House seats. It does not answer why Fox cameras were on scene before local reporters. It does not explain why the search warrants remain sealed while the political spectacle plays out in full public view.

And as discussed above, the Trump DOJ has demonstrated a consistent pattern of activating, escalating or weaponizing existing legal machinery for political purposes. Cases that have long lingered suddenly get fast-tracked. Investigations that were dormant are mysteriously revived. The Biden DOJ opened this one, but the Trump DOJ decided now was the moment to execute it with a SWAT team and a camera crew.

What happens next

The Virginia redistricting fight remains unresolved. A judge issued an injunction the day after the referendum blocking certification of the results, and the Virginia Supreme Court is still considering the legal challenge. Lucas herself is still in office, still president pro tempore, still chair of Finance and Appropriations. No charges have been filed and may never be.

But the real damage was what the raid was designed to inflict: a Democratic power broker is now associated with FBI agents carrying boxes out of her office while federal law enforcement circlse the parking lot, all captured live for Fox viewers.

Lucas, for her part, isn’t playing the victim. “Today’s actions by Federal agents are about far more than one state senator,” she wrote Wednesday night. “They are about power and who is allowed to use it on behalf of the people. What we saw fits a clear pattern from this administration: when challenged, they try to intimidate and silence the voices who stand up to them.”