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Noelani's avatar
Noelani
1h

L Louise Lucas is a hero

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Becky Daiss's avatar
Becky Daiss
26m

I can't thank you enough for calling this out so clearly with receipts. Louis Lucas is a political force of nature as you so rightly noted in a previous post. She has them running scared. Would that our democratic governor and senators dare to be so forthright in standing up for her. As Black VA News said so well,

"Democrats in Virginia reacted quickly to the news of the morning law enforcement action, though the noncommittal statements of Governor Abigail Spanberger and the silence of Virginia’s two U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine was noteworthy and surprising given that Trump’s brazen corruption and self-dealing have been on full display since January 2025. As Trump’s open malfeasance erodes the basic tenants of American democracy, some Democrats are inexplicably struggling with how and when to push back."

Amen.

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