The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michela A. C.'s avatar
Michela A. C.
4h

Wow Jay that's huge. The fifth circuit NEVER sides with the people and is corrupt. For them to decide against cheeto is incredible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jay Kuo and others
Charles Kendrick's avatar
Charles Kendrick
4h

The problem with the tariffs is that Trump will simply declare a different emergency (national security, probably) as the reason for the tariffs.

Then if that reason is struck down, there will be another reason. Each has to be adjudicated; each restarts the process.

In the meantime, the admin will be working furiously to justify these emergency claims. Not because they believe there are actual emergencies, but because if they provide analyses to the courts justifying their claims of emergencies, those analyses must be argued over point-by-point, slowing things down yet further.

Trump is playing his favorite game: break the law, and gum up the works so that by the time the courts render a final decision, it's a fait accompli.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jay Kuo and others
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture