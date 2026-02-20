In the wake of the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew of England, Trump told a reporter that he “did nothing” wrong and that the Epstein files “totally exonerated” him.

House Oversight Committee Chair and GOP congressional lapdog James Comer (R-KY) repeated this nonsense that Trump’s been “completely exonerated” by the Epstein files.

This is laughable, of course. But it signals that Trump and his GOP sycophants are quite eager to get ahead of the narrative, perhaps particularly ahead of a developing story.

As I wrote earlier this week, citing work by reporter Roger Sollenberger, the files contain highly damning allegations that the FBI believed were credible enough to follow up on and include in a PowerPoint presentation.

Further reporting by Sollenberger raises new questions.

As with much reporting on Epstein, this piece contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault and rape. Reader discretion is advised.

Share

Victim’s civil complaint allegations align with the FBI’s summaries

As Sollenberger noted in a follow up piece, the victim didn’t just speak with the FBI. She took Epstein to court in Washington state and settled with him for an undisclosed amount.

Within that complaint, there is a telling allegation that sounds a whole lot like what the FBI summarized in its PowerPoint slide about Trump. In paragraph 48 of that complaint, she alleges,

“Jane Doe 4 was brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted, and raped by these other men she met through Epstein. On one occasion, one of those prominent men forcibly slapped Jane Doe 4 in the face after she was forced to perform oral sex on him. The same man forcibly raped her, penetrating her both vaginally and anally.”

Compare this to the first paragraph about Trump in the FBI’s PowerPoint:

[Redacted] stated Epstein introduced her to Trump who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out. (date range 1983-1985, [redacted] would have been 13-15)

I should note that these accounts are not identical, and it’s possible that they do not describe the same incident. But they bear striking similarities that at least warrant further investigation.

Specifically, in both accounts, the victim claimed she had been forced to perform oral sex on a man who struck her in the head afterwards. That detail seems distinct enough to suggest the same incident appears in both the civil complaint and the FBI PowerPoint slide.

The man who raped the victim is not identified in the civil allegation. But as the victim indicated in her first FBI interview in July 2019, a heavily redacted copy of which was produced by the DOJ, she asked investigators to crop Donald Trump out of a photograph she had shown them. The Form 302 notes,

“[REDACTED] was concerned about implicating additional individuals, and specifically any that were well known, due to fear of retaliation.”

Three missing FBI interview forms and notes

On top of the civil complaint allegations appearing to align in substantial ways with the FBI PowerPoint summary about Trump, there is another mystery that needs solving.

Sollenberger reported yesterday that a DOJ database of publicly released files reveals three additional FBI interviews of the victim in 2019. One of those was apparently conducted on August 7, 2019, just two days before Epstein was found unresponsive in his prison cell on August 9.

But none of the interview forms and agents’ notes referenced in that database has yet been produced by the Justice Department.

It gets shadier still. According to Sollenberger, who provided screenshots of entries relating to the FBI forms and notes, the files were at one point removed by the DOJ.

He notes that epstein-data.com, a tool used by researchers examining the Epstein files, associated that file with the following address:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00095751.pdf

But that address later returned a “Page Not Found” when he attempted to access it. Fortunately, the internet is forever, and the Wayback Machine had archived a copy.

The DOJ restored access to that address following his reporting.

We need to see the files on those three missing FBI interviews

We don’t yet know what the missing Form 302s and associated notes contain. After all, they remain unproduced, in violation of the law. Many reporters and congressional investigators are already pressing for their release.

We do know that the FBI was interested enough in this particular victim to interview her three additional times after the initial July 2019 interview. And at some point, likely during these missing interviews, the FBI learned enough new information to create its damning PowerPoint entry about Trump.

Remember, that entry states that a victim told the FBI directly about Trump and provided specific, lurid details about what occurred. That information wasn’t in the initial July 2019 interview (unless it was redacted), and the FBI would not have solely relied on her civil complaint allegation to record such an explosive, direct statement in its summary.

There’s another important wrinkle to this. Sollenberger noted this morning (he is a busy man) that Ghislaine Maxwell, through her attorneys, was provided the Form 302 interview notes about this victim. We can presume this because, as a criminal defendant, she was entitled under law to see whatever evidence the government had. The document itself displays her case number and the header “Non-testifying Witness Material.”

That means Maxwell has been in possession of files about Trump and an Epstein victim that the U.S. public has not been allowed to see, despite the requirements of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It also means she’s had potential blackmail material on Trump: official FBI records detailing a credible allegation of rape made by a victim in her early teens.

This may help explain why Maxwell was transferred to a minimum security prison and given privileges and rights not normally afforded a convicted sex trafficker. She’s continuing to angle for clemency in exchange for testimony that presumably would exonerate Trump. But the documentary evidence, including critical FBI Form 302s, is piling up. It may soon emerge through congressional and media pressure upon the Justice Department.

And far from “totally exonerat[ing]” Trump, it could reveal what we all long have suspected and assumed: that Trump committed heinous sex crimes right alongside Epstein, and that the FBI had evidence of this and buried it, with it only coming to light when the EFTA was enacted and when reporters and Congressional Oversight members began digging even further.