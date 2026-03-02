Photo courtesy of CNN

The headlines out of Iran this weekend felt like a Shahed drone attack. But with the initial shock of the news a couple days behind us, and with the smoke clearing from the initial strikes and Iran’s retaliatory response, we can form a few broad assessments of what has occurred and where we might be headed.

It ain’t good, folks.

I want to walk through seven points to help us wrap our heads around Trump’s latest war. These will help us understand, in broad strokes, not only why this was ill-conceived from the start but why it will be difficult for the Trump White House to achieve any kind of lasting success.

Impossible? No. But highly unlikely? History suggests yes.

I would like nothing more than to see something good come out of this for the Iranian people, who have been put through hell this year. But the indications so far are decidedly unpromising.

Trump’s illegal war

Any discussion about Trump’s war in Iran should begin with a bright line: It is illegal. Trump’s initiation of armed hostilities is a clear violation of the War Powers Resolution, which prohibits broad military action without prior congressional authorization or unless undertaken as an emergency response to an attack upon the U.S.

GOP lawmakers are attempting to muddy the waters, but the Constitution is clear. Only Congress has the power to declare war, and it has not authorized hostilities against Iran in any way.

At the very least, elected officials in Congress must now go on record on whether they support the war in Iran. This is likely to splinter the GOP further as “America First” conservatives absorb Trump’s broken promises of no new foreign wars.

Iran posed no immediate threat to the U.S.

This should surprise exactly no one, but the White House’s stated justification that Iran was threatening an attack upon U.S. forces is untrue. CNN reported on that claim on Saturday at the start of hostilities:

Senior administration officials told reporters Saturday that the US chose to attack Iran because it had received indications the regime was planning to launch missile attacks against US bases in the region preemptively and create a mass casualty situation.

However, CNN later noted that there was no intelligence to support the administration’s claim. This was backed up by Pentagon briefers, who acknowledged as much to congressional staff in a briefing on Sunday, telling them,

Iran was not planning to strike US forces or bases in the Middle East unless Israel attacked Iran first, undercutting the administration’s argument Saturday that Tehran was planning to potentially strike the US preemptively and posed an imminent threat, according to multiple people who attended the briefing.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also undercut another key White House claim that Iran was somehow once again close to acquiring nuclear weapons. Cruz told CBS’s John Brennan that he had “no indication” that Iran was close to getting nuclear weapons.

And after all, hadn’t Trump claimed Iran’s capacity to do so had been “obliterated” the last time the U.S. attacked it?

The decapitation strike didn’t collapse the regime

As far as anyone can tell, Trump’s only “plan” was a massive strike on the leadership of the Iranian regime. This attack was highly successful, taking out top leaders including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Despite his death, which was celebrated by many both inside and outside Iran, key government officials still remain in active roles.

Specifically, President Masoud Pezeshkian is alive and has sworn to continue fighting. He appeared Sunday morning on state-run television and affirmed that the Interim Leadership Council is now operational and has assumed constitutional control of the country.

Pezeshkian added, “We will continue the path of the Leader with strength. Our Armed Forces are crushing the bases of the enemies.”

The people are unlikely to rise up

Trump has urged the Iranian people to rise up against the government and seize the country. But this didn’t happen in Venezuela, and it’s unlikely to occur in Iran.

The people of Iran are unarmed. By contrast, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—which slaughtered 30,000 Iranian protestors last month—is heavily so. And there is every indication that the IRGC remains in control throughout the country.

If Trump hopes to achieve regime change through massive aerial bombardment, history suggests he will fail. As University of Chicago political science professor Robert Pape laid out, regime change through the exercise of air power alone has never led to successful regime change:

Airpower is extraordinarily effective at destroying infrastructure and eliminating individuals. It is far less reliable as a tool for reshaping political systems. There have been no successful regime change operations carried out solely from the air.

Pape notes that taking out a key leader is “not insignificant,” but in practice, regimes are networks. They comprise “security services, political elites, patronage structures, ideological institutions.” Pape notes that when “an external power kills a leader, those networks often consolidate rather than fragment. Successors can emerge. Martyr narratives can mobilize support.”

We are already seeing that happening in Iran.

The Iranian military was prepared with a distributed system

While the White House was no doubt hoping the Iranian military would fall immediately into chaos and disarray, it has not. As The Sunday Guardian reported, in anticipation of a U.S. attack, the Iranians had prepared a “Mosaic” plan by which command and control would be distributed to dozens of independent centers without need to coordinate from Tehran. This decentralized plan split the military into 31 relatively autonomous units to conduct operations without the need for central control.

This explains how Iran was able to continue reprisal attacks using missiles and drones even while its top brass were eliminated.

The Russia and Houthi playbooks

Iran is deploying inexpensive and easily built drones to wreak havoc upon neighboring states, forcing them to deplete their costly defensive missiles to defend their military and civilian infrastructure. This approach is similar to what Russia has inflicted upon Ukraine using the same attack drones.

Defense analyst Kelly Grieco provided an stark example from the UAE’s defense against Iran’s drone and missile onslaught this weekend:

UAE is shooting down ~92% of everything Iran throws at it. That’s extraordinary. Yet the financial toll of sustaining that defense is enormous, raising the prospect that tactical ‘victory’ masks a costly strategic drain.

She noted that for every dollar Iran spent on drones, the UAE spent between $20-$28 shooting them down. “This is the core of Iran’s strategy — and it’s not new. It’s the same math Russia has been running against Ukraine for 3 years.”

The U.S. is facing the same math, spending millions on Patriot missiles to stop far less expensive drones from hitting our military bases. The Washington Post reported that U.S. military commanders are worried about a rapid depletion of our defensive missile capabilities:

There is anxiety among senior leaders that the fighting will extend for weeks, further stressing limited U.S. air defense stockpiles, people familiar with the situation said. “There is concern about this lasting more than a few days,” said another person. “I don’t think people have fully absorbed yet, like, what that has done with stockpiles,” they added, noting that it often takes two or three air defense interceptors to ensure that an incoming missile is stopped.

Iran also learned from last year’s punishing attacks on its Houthi allies in Yemen, where the U.S. spent billions to try and knock them back but ultimately gave up on the campaign. As Defense Priorities’ Middle East Program Director Rosemary Kelanic noted, the “US spent $7 billion bombing Houthis over about 6-7 weeks and failed to degrade Houthis’ ability to attack.”

The political cost for Trump is rising

Trump surrogates were on the Sunday talk shows trying to claim this isn’t a war, but no one is buying this rather remarkable claim. And Trump did himself no favors by treating the deaths of three U.S. service members as inevitable.

“That’s the way it is,” Trump told reporters, adding there would “likely be more.”

The polling on the war already looks bad for Trump, with 43 percent opposed and only 27 percent in favor of the war, and another 30 percent uncertain. With oil prices spiking and markets falling, those “don’t know” voters will soon make up their minds against it, especially if there are further U.S. casualties.

An uncertain future

All this suggests that, like his actions in Venezuela, Trump won’t be interested in a protracted war in Iran and will seek to wash his hands of what he’s already done as quickly as he can.

That, of course, would leave the Iranian nation under the same repressive regime as before, just as Trump did with Venezuela.

Even if the regime were to fall, there is no plan in place for an orderly transition and transfer of power. More likely would be open conflict among factions, which could produce yet another refugee crisis, should civil strife break out or the economy collapse.

These are just some of the terrifying potential consequences of a “bomb first and see what happens” mentality that the Trump regime has adopted. We are not safer; we are not better off; and our political rivals in Moscow and Beijing are left marveling at their good fortune over our grave, self-defeating folly.