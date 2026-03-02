The Status Kuo

Christina Gray
3h

It is also worth noting in the midst of this mess that the administration dismantled the departments that surveilled for foreign terrorism on US soil. Iran and its proxies have tendrils all around the world. We are left with a 20-something former grocery clerk in charge. See: https://www.propublica.org/article/trump-dhs-thomas-fugate-cp3-terrorism-prevention

Marlo
3h

I had an idea. I think Justice Roberts is having recriminations about the immunity thing. If they reversed other rulings, why can’t we try to reverse it? Trump is saying EVERYTHING is about foreign interference giving him immunity.

How would we go about it? Does an attorney have to bring the case? We would have to hurry so it could get on their docket by June, right? Then he couldn’t use immunity to do what he wants for the midterms.

What do you think of that? Could your lawyer friends help? I have sent this to: Adam Schiff, Glenn Kirschner., Robert Hubbell, Allison Gill, Joyce Vance & others. It’s worth trying!

“Marlo” on Substack

The psychiatrists warned us is 2015 he was not psychologically fit to be president. In addition to frontotemporal dementia* & narcissistic disorder he has a child’s mentality.

* “Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) primarily causes changes in behavior and language, often leading to inappropriate social behavior, loss of empathy, and compulsive actions. Other symptoms may include difficulty with speech, personality changes, and a decline in personal hygiene and interests.”

