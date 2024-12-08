Today marks a special day in my little family. It’s Riley’s 100th day on this planet, and in traditional Chinese culture, that milestone is marked with a gathering to celebrate.

We eschewed some of most traditional steps, including shaving the baby’s head! Riley kept her hair, but she did sport a traditional look in her onesie.

Riley was born in the Year of the Dragon, so we broke out some lanterns and banners and served dim sum. Yum!

She had a 100 day hero wall from big moments in her life…

This being New York City, the assembled were mostly gay men. So many guncles, all fawning on our tiny angel!

And then she even had an mid-party outfit change to this adorable dress:

Riley stayed awake and alert for whole party! She apparently loves being the center of attention. My friends joked that they couldn’t say where she ever got that.

While today was a big day for her, tomorrow is a big one for me! It’s the two year anniversary of when I decided to go full-time with the Status Kuo and rely wholly upon the voluntary support of readers to research and write my daily column. A huge part of that support comes in each year on December 9.

I’d be so honored to see folks who joined as supporters on launch day continue their subscriptions, and to have new folks join! We’ve admittedly got a few difficult years ahead, and I hope that this community and my work can help folks through them.

If you’ve been meaning to become a paid supporter, consider doing so today or tomorrow to help sustain my efforts into this uncertain future.

One housekeeping detail: If you canceled or changed your credit card over the past year, or need to change the email where you receive this newsletter, you can update your account or payment details here. (You may need to log-in.)

I’m a very proud Ba today, and I feel like I have a whole village here cheering me and my family on. I can’t express how grateful I am for that.

Jay