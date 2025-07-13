No, I happily don’t mean his first. I mean Baby Ronan’s!

In China, it’s customary to mark and celebrate the first 100 days of a child’s life. While it’s also customary to shave the baby’s head, I couldn’t do that to this beautiful head of hair!

Our cat Shade took great interest in the hanging decor and judged it to be suitable for the occasion.

Friends delivered snake-themed gifts! Ronan was born in the Year of the Snake, and before you worry that’s a bad thing, in China it’s considered auspicious because snakes symbolize wisdom and transformation. I hope that Ronan will be part of a “shedding of the skin” as the world ultimately grows into something better than before. We are optimists in the Kuo household!

Ronan and our family are fortunate to have a whole village rooting for us, filled with diverse and caring friends and extended family. We hail from all backgrounds. This is the America I know and love.

It’s also customary to give silver on this occasion, and I was impressed that some of my non-Chinese friends had researched this!

While Ronan went to nap, Riley let everyone gathered see how much a ham she already is!

And I wore my special Ba socks my friend (and editor!) Kinnari gave me for Father’s Day.

Riley kept pointing to her own face on my socks and giggling!

The whole afternoon was a wonderful break from the burdens of the headlines and the weight of a world in distress. Ronan’s Chinese name is Guo Puzheng (郭普正). It’s a name signifying someone upright, upstanding and true—qualities this world will need from its citizens and leaders.

But Ronan is also indisputably a happy baby who smiles and already finds joy at nearly everything, as this video shows.

Thanks for being a part of and sharing in Ronan’s first 100 days! Have a wonderful Sunday, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow

Jay