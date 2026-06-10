The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Dev's avatar
Dev
20m

So long as they appeal to feelings instead of facts, the ignorant will believe. I miss the days when this country valued an educated populous. Now its all knee-jerk reaction and supporting whoever says what you'd like to hear.

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Carla Dannels's avatar
Carla Dannels
8m

I was wondering when this was going to happen……

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