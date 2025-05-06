I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today. My piece takes on some questions over medical care for the poor that our society will soon face: If Republicans are bent on slashing $880 billion in Medicaid funding to pay for tax cuts for the rich, how will they do it, how will they justify it, and who will it most hurt?

Republicans are supposedly all about slashing “fraud, waste and abuse,” but is there much to be found in the Medicaid system? That depends on whom you ask. There’s a push to get rid of what critics claim is a big Medicaid loophole called the healthcare “provider tax.” It’s basically a way that states can tax hospitals to inflate their reported medical costs and receive more federal dollars in reimbursement. That sure sounds like a great target for slashing, right?

It’s not so simple. As my piece out later this afternoon walks through, what began as a sneaky “loophole” in the 1980s has become so commonplace that it’s now just a regulated practice by nearly all the states. But guess which states depend on it the most? Ding ding! It’s the red GOP-controlled ones.

If you want to hear more about this critical fight but aren’t yet a subscriber to The Big Picture, you can sign up at the button below. I write a thought piece for that substack about once a week, so it’s a great companion subscription to The Status Kuo.

Yes! Subscribe Me To The Big Picture!

While you’re signing up (it’s free!), consider becoming a paid supporter of my team’s work. We bring news and analysis that dives deeper than most outlets, and we’re fiercely proud to be independent of any big corporate media owners. But to thrive and grow, we depend on voluntary support from readers like you!

Look for my piece in The Big Picture in your inboxes later today, and I’ll be back here tomorrow.

Jay