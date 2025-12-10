The Status Kuo

Scott Gilbert
2h

"Let’s keep them all in our thoughts and prayers through these difficult times."

Heh heh heh.

Dallas Anne Duncan
2h

Thank you for including my state House race in this! I was proud to vote for Representative-elect Gisler yesterday. It's super challenging being in Athens where, both state-wise and federally, we are gerrymandered into feeling like our votes don't matter. But it's truly in campaigns like this (Gisler and his opponent had barely a month to campaign after former Rep. Wiedower resigned) where we see just how much every single vote counts.

