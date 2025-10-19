With all that’s happening here at home, and the very foundations of liberal democracy on the line, we understandably don’t direct much attention to the growing challenge to U.S. dominance posed by China.

But perhaps we should.

My brother Kaiser Kuo is one of the most renowned thinkers on modern China and a highly influential voice on Sino-U.S. relations. While my focus is domestic U.S. politics, Kaiser specializes in and writes about the increasingly testy relationship between the two world’s superpowers. Here’s an excerpt from his recent think piece called “The Great Reckoning,” published originally in The Ideas Letter and republished on his Sinica substack.

Look for a link at the end of the excerpt if you’d like to read the whole article. If you’re a China wonk, this will likely leave a profound impression. If you’re like me and want simply to understand the big dynamics at work between our two nations, this piece is a great place to begin.

___

For generations, Americans inhabited a national story that assured them they would always be first in the domains that matter most—innovation, technology, military might, economic dynamism, cultural magnetism. China’s achievements have systematically undermined pillar after pillar of American exceptionalism. Deep-rooted and often unconscious hierarchies still position the West as normative and other states as derivative. The moment of recognition and readjustment requires confronting those reflexes.

It was once axiomatic that a dynamic market economy required liberal democracy; China has showcased an authoritarian capitalism that works anyway. It was believed that social media would inevitably liberate the subjects of autocracies; then the Arab Spring fizzled, Edward Snowden reframed surveillance debates, and platform politics went sideways at home. It was assumed that genuine innovation required political freedom; then Chinese firms and labs began producing world-class results while operating within a very different information ecosystem. Each inversion chips away at the catechism. Each surprise compounds the shock.

Western discourse consistently attributes China’s achievements to its regime type rather than its substantive capabilities. Breakthroughs by Tencent, BYD, Huawei, or Shenzhen’s hardware ecosystem are often explained away as resulting from state diktat rather than design brilliance or the unrivaled speed of co-located manufacturing. That flattening of context feeds the sense that China’s ascent is somehow an affront to how the world should work, rather than evidence that the world works differently than was assumed.

