The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Kuo's avatar
Jay Kuo
12h

If you have any issues accessing the Sinica Substack, you can read the full article here as well: https://www.theideasletter.org/essay/the-great-reckoning/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kirie Pedersen's avatar
Kirie Pedersen
12h

When I was an undergraduate at a liberal arts college in 1969-1973, I took a required survey course where one of the four professors said that in our lifetime, the balance of world power would be between the US and China. At that time, most Americans couldn't even get into China (my husband, a former Buddhist monk, did, but only to visit monasteries.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture