I’m writing for The Big Picture today. Perhaps it’s because I’m excited for the Christopher Nolan film, or perhaps I look at what’s happening in the Strait of Hormuz and can’t help but be reminded of what I learned back when we studied The Odyssey in a literature course.

Trump has sailed us into a dangerous waterway, and we now face an impossible choice, with the monster Scylla to one side and the vortex of Charybdis on the other. I’ll say no more here, but if you want to see how this Homeric tale will play out in modern days, look for my piece later this afternoon in your inboxes.

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I’ll be back here tomorrow with my regular installment of The Status Kuo.

Jay