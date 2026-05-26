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David Goldfarb's avatar
David Goldfarb
3h

In the modern world, the hero would find some clever solution to get through the dangers without suffering serious harm. In the Odyssey, no such solution was found (despite Odysseus's legendary cleverness). They sailed past Scylla and let the monster take and eat some of the crew, and just dealt with that.

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
3h

Tease!

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