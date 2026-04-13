Photo courtesy of The Independent

They were the highest-level US-Iran talks since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. They lasted just 21 hours. And the White House has nothing to show for it.

When Vice President JD Vance walked out of the Serena Hotel in Islamabad early Sunday morning and announced that the peace talks had failed, the White House framed it as Iran’s problem. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” Vance said. “And I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.”

But the talks didn’t fail because of anything that happened in Islamabad. They failed because of everything that happened before anyone sat down. There were four compounding reasons, and together they made collapse inevitable.

Talking past each other

Let’s start with the most basic problem: The two sides were not even negotiating the same deal. As I wrote last week, the ceasefire Trump announced on April 7 was built on a fabricated foundation: a pre-existing Iranian proposal Trump repackaged and heralded as a breakthrough. It followed a scripted Pakistani appeal masquerading as third-party mediation. And it deliberately deferred the hardest questions.

The parties walked into Islamabad inhabiting different universes. Iran’s 10-point plan, released through the Pakistanis, reasserted Tehran’s permanent control of the Strait of Hormuz, demanded Washington accept Iran’s right to enrich uranium, and called for a full U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East. But these were the very things the U.S. supposedly went to war over in the first place.

The enrichment question was particularly messy. The phrase “acceptance of enrichment” appeared in Iran’s Farsi-language 10-point plan but was absent from English versions shared with international journalists. This discrepancy let Iran tell its domestic audience it had “won” while keeping Washington nominally at the table.

As Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said on CNN, the two countries appeared to be describing “different agreements entirely.” But this was not some error in translation. It was the direct consequence of a ceasefire engineered for optics rather than negotiated for substance.

A delegation of fools

Even if the two sides had been negotiating the same deal (which they were not), the White House sent the worst people to close it.

The U.S. delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner along for the trip. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) put it plainly at the National Action Network Convention on Saturday: “You can’t send the two real estate developers to negotiate a peace with another region.”

Iran didn’t want them there. CNN reported Tehran no longer wanted to speak with either of Trump’s envoys. It could well be because both are strong supporters and fundraisers for Israel. Kushner’s 2020 “peace plan,” which the Palestinians were not consulted on, endorsed Israel’s most aggressive positions. And Tehran viewed them not as good-faith negotiators but as actors committed to Iran’s downfall.

The Arms Control Association, which obtained recordings from Witkoff’s own briefings to reporters in late February, concluded he “did not have sufficient technical expertise or diplomatic experience to engage in effective diplomacy.” It also found his mischaracterization of Iran’s nuclear positions likely informed Trump’s conclusion that talks were failing before the war even began. Neither Witkoff nor Kushner brought nuclear technical expertise to the Geneva negotiations, a departure from standard diplomatic practice.

Behind them was a State Department that Secretary Rubio had gutted in July 2025, terminating more than 1,350 employees, including 1,107 civil servants and 246 Foreign Service officers. The people whom Rubio fired possessed the very institutional expertise that these talks required.

As for Rubio himself, as Vance announced the failure of the talks from Islamabad, the Secretary of State appeared on the big screen at a UFC fight in Miami, ringside with President Trump. Reporters traveling with both men observed them smiling and enjoying the action. Trump had already waved off the talks earlier in the day. “Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me,” he told reporters.

Now who doesn’t have the cards?

Sen. Kelly also noted, “What Donald Trump taught the Iranians is they now have a strategic asset that they can exploit for decades to our detriment.”

Indeed, experienced negotiators, had any been sent, would have faced an almost insurmountable problem: Iran, not the U.S., had the stronger hand going into talks, even after weeks of their forces being obliterated by the U.S. military.

Iran’s leaders firmly believe that they emerged from the past six weeks in the stronger position. Yes, their supreme leader was killed, but he was quickly replaced by his even more hardline son. Their military was degraded, yes, but it was not destroyed. And Iran came to Islamabad with three cards it did not hold before the war began.

First, the Strait of Hormuz. As Steven A. Cook, senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, noted, “Iran has leverage over the Strait of Hormuz when it did not before the war began. I don’t see how negotiations will change this reality.” Before February 28, Iran monitored the waterway and harassed shipping but stopped short of asserting outright control. But that changed after U.S. bombs began to fall. Iranian negotiators, now fully aware of that leverage, refused to reopen the strait absent a final deal.

Second, the uranium stockpile. Iran has managed to hold on to nearly 1,000 pounds of near weapons-grade uranium. Half of it reportedly is buried in caskets in a tunnel deep under its Isfahan nuclear site, according to the U.N. Iran is not going to trade that away easily.

Third, Iran can wait things out. Barbara Leaf, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs under President Biden, was blunt in her assessment: “Time is not on the administration’s side. That’s what gives the Iranian government such a high degree of confidence that it’s displaying.”

Trust takes years to build, but is lost overnight

Iran’s chief negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, stated the problem before the talks even began. “Due to the experiences of the two previous wars,” he stated on social media, “we have no trust in the opposing side.” Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed the talks were conducted “in an atmosphere of mistrust.”

This distrust is not abstract. It has a specific, well-documented history.

In 2018, Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), even though international inspectors confirmed Iran was in full compliance. Washington then reimposed sweeping sanctions under a “maximum pressure” campaign.

In 2020, the U.S. assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, which Iran viewed as an act of war. Moreover, the killing occurred during a period of diplomatic engagement, prompting Tehran to abandon JCPOA limits on uranium enrichment.

In February 2026, three rounds of talks concluded in Oman and Geneva. Mediators described the third round, on February 26, as the “most intense” yet, with “significant progress” and plans for technical follow-ups in Vienna. Less than 48 hours later, the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes that started the current war.

In short, every time Iran moved toward diplomacy, the U.S. either tore up the agreement or started shooting. Iran’s delegation could reasonably wonder why this time would be any different.

As the Dhaka Tribune observed, the JCPOA only became possible because of trust at the highest levels of U.S.-Iran diplomacy. That trust has now hardened into active distrust. And as Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid noted, “There is a sea of mistrust that they are trying to build bridges over, and statements like this and leaving the negotiations with an ultimatum are not going to help bridge those divides.”

The end of the talks means… a blockade of the Strait?

Trump’s response to the failure of the talks was to announce a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Not exactly a “stable genius” move. Indeed, it could quickly worsen the already bad economic consequences of the war. Karen Young of Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy told CNN, “If we have a blockade, we still have the problem of a shortage in the market of about 7 million barrels of crude, 4 million barrels of product not getting out. And we just added to that by making the Iranian barrels off the market.”

Trump claimed the U.K. and other countries would join the blockade. But that seems unlikely; according to a source who spoke to CBS News, the United Kingdom will not be involved in the blockade.

And analysts warn that Iran could view a U.S. naval blockade as an act of war, potentially triggering further military escalation, the very outcome 21 hours of talks were supposed to prevent.

Perhaps Eliot Higgins of Bellingcat put it best: “Blocking the Strait of Hormuz to unblock the Strait of Hormuz is peak Trump foreign policy.”