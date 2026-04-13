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The Status Kuo

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phelpsmediation's avatar
phelpsmediation
1h

How could one expect anything when we sent “The Three Stooges” to negotiate.

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
1h

One more thing in Iran's favor, and this one is pretty ugly: They are willing to sustain extremely high attrition rates, both civilian and military.

In the words of a New York Times article I got in my inbox at the same time as this:

"Iran’s Schools and Hospitals in Ruins, Times Analysis Shows

The New York Times has verified damage to 22 schools and 17 health care facilities."

That regime doesn't much care. It'll sacrifice its people just like they did when they used children as cannon fodder on the front lines during the Iran-Iraq war.

The supreme irony here is that if Iran were a Christian theocratic dictatorship, the Trump regime would build an embassy in Tehran bigger than the Pentagon and call them our best friends.

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