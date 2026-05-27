The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen H's avatar
Ellen H
10h

Gerrymandering is not the only issue we need to look at for the future of our democracy. Eliminating the electoral college is one step I would like to see discussed. Increasing the number of representatives in the House to a more reasonable constituency that aligns with population growth is another one.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Steve Hicken's avatar
Steve Hicken
10h

Expand the House and create multi-member districts with ranked choice voting. Almost everybody would have representative that they had voted for, and more would get done.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture