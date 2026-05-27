Photo by Mickey Welsh / The Montgomery Advertiser

It’s tempting to despair over the state of voting rights in the U.S. Under this radical Supreme Court, the Voting Rights Act has become nearly toothless, and the Southern states know it. As I’ve written about in The Big Picture, the Court’s Callais ruling was the latest blow in gutting the Voting Rights Act. It made it dramatically harder for plaintiffs suing under that statute to challenge maps that dilute minority voting power.

The moment that opinion dropped, Southern states raced to redraw their congressional lines to wipe out as much Black representation as possible. One of the worst offenders was Alabama, where Black residents make up nearly 26 percent of the state’s population. As the state’s primary elections draw near, the legislature now wants to reimpose a racial gerrymander drawn in 2023 that would leave Alabama with just a single seat held by a Black representative.

If you’re doing the math, that’s around 14 percent of the power for a population nearly double that size.

But yesterday, a three-judge federal panel, including two Trump appointees, said no. The way it said no, and why it could say no even after Callais, is worth understanding.

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Racists gonna racist

Alabama’s redistricting saga has been playing out for years. And at every turn, members of the Republican-led state legislature have made brazen choices and statements that would later come back to haunt the state.

Here’s the gist. After the 2020 census, the legislature drew new congressional maps packing most of the state’s Black voters into a single district and spreading the rest thinly across six others. It was a classic dilution strategy designed to make Black votes as politically meaningless as possible in as many places as possible.

A group of Black Alabama voters sued. Among them was Evan Milligan, a Montgomery native, voting rights organizer and NYU Law graduate who describes himself as six generations removed from slavery in Alabama. Milligan is the founding executive director of Alabama Forward, a civic engagement organization he built to expand the voter base in his home state.

Joining him in the suit was Shalela Dowdy, a Mobile native, U.S. Army major, West Point graduate and founding president of Stand Up Mobile. Dowdy deployed overseas as an air defense artillery officer and came home to find her own congressional district drawn to make her vote count as little as possible.

Rounding out the plaintiff group were Khadidah Stone, chief field and campaign strategist at Alabama Forward; Letetia Jackson, a businesswoman and president and CEO of Tandeka LLC; Greater Birmingham Ministries and the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP.

Milligan joined the lawsuit expecting to lose. After all, this was Alabama, and the three-judge federal panel had two Trump appointees on it. But to his surprise, the panel blocked the map as racially discriminatory. That’s how bad it was. The state appealed to the Supreme Court, but in a 5-4 ruling in 2023, the Court rather surprisingly upheld that ruling, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joining the three liberals. The Court told Alabama to draw a new map with two districts where Black voters have a real chance to elect someone of their choice.

Alabama’s response was to thumb its nose at the Court. The Republican-controlled legislature drew another map, but again limited Black representation to just one district.

The same federal panel that had ruled against the state the first time around then held a remarkable 11-day trial over the new map. It heard from 51 witnesses, reviewed nearly 800 exhibits and, at the end of it, concluded that Alabama had broken the law on purpose.

“Try as we might,” the panel wrote, “we cannot understand the 2023 Plan as anything other than an intentional effort to dilute Black Alabamians’ voting strength and evade the unambiguous requirements of court orders standing in the way.”

During the trial, the court documented that legislators had flown their racist flags freely. They had stood up and praised the “cultural and economic ties” binding the state’s white community together. The legislature then used those ties as justification for keeping white voters in control of congressional district lines. Those same legislators, in the same proceeding, dismissed any comparable bonds among Black residents of Alabama’s Black Belt, the swath of counties running through the heart of the state, named for its rich dark soil and its long history of enslaved labor. In other words, white communities had ties worth protecting, but Black communities, apparently, did not.

The panel also found that the legislature had inserted into the redistricting record a set of formal written conclusions—“legislative findings,” in legal terminology—that had no precedent in the body’s history. The judges concluded those findings were crafted specifically to make a court-compliant map geometrically impossible to draw, locking in the dilution before anyone could challenge it. The panel labeled this “a calculated, purposeful decision” and found that the legislature “well knew what dilutive mechanisms would prevent Black voters in Alabama’s Black Belt and Gulf Coast communities from having any opportunity to elect representatives of their choice, and the Legislature employed precisely those mechanisms.”

When Alabama tried to argue that its motives were “partisan”—meaning, the state was just trying to elect more Republicans, a legally permissible goal, not to elect as many white members as possible—the judges found no evidence to support this. On the contrary, the state’s own legislative leaders had testified under oath that pressure from national Republican Party figures “did not affect their work.” The door Alabama was trying to walk through had been closed, from the inside, by Alabama’s own witnesses.

The judges’ ruling was captured in twelve damning words: “The Legislature knew what federal law required and purposefully refused to provide it.”

That was May 2025. Then Callais came down in April 2026, and SCOTUS sent the case back to the same panel with instructions to reconsider its ruling in light of the language and holding in Callais. In short, the same panel had to rule again. So yesterday, it did. And it went further still.

On Tuesday, the panel wrote that “Alabama cannot use Callais to legitimize its pre-Callais decision to double down on the discriminatory vote dilution that we and the Supreme Court found. And it cannot use Callais to legitimize the series of specific and unusual decisions it made to entrench that dilution. If such retroactive validation strategies were available, States would be encouraged to govern themselves according to what they think federal law ought to be, not what it is.”

For the rest of Alabama’s 2026 elections, including an August 11 special primary for four of the state’s congressional districts, the panel ordered Secretary of State Wes Allen to use the Special Master Plan. This race-blind remedial map, drawn by a court-appointed cartographer, creates a second district where Black voters have a meaningful opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. That map already governed Alabama’s 2024 elections without incident. The court put it plainly: “The record is crystal clear: administering Alabama’s 2026 congressional elections under the Special Master Plan is simpler by an order of magnitude than administering the elections under the 2023 Plan.”

What Callais did, and didn’t, do

When the Supreme Court issued its Callais ruling last month, it changed the rules for one specific kind of voting rights claim: cases brought under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. That’s the provision that had long allowed voters to challenge maps with discriminatory effects even without proving discriminatory intent. The Court made that harder by requiring plaintiffs to allege and prove racially discriminatory intent. As Justice Elena Kagan said in dissent, the majority had rendered Section 2 “all but a dead letter.”

But while Callais gutted Section 2, it didn’t, and couldn’t, touch the Constitution. Specifically, it left intact the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection, which has always prohibited the government from intentionally discriminating against people based on race. That protection doesn’t come from a statute. It’s baked into the Constitution itself, and the Supreme Court can’t gut it with a statutory ruling.

That meant that all evidence of discriminatory intent—the white-community testimony, the engineered legislative findings, the sworn disavowal of partisan motive—added up to something important: an express factual finding of intentional racial discrimination.

Sotomayor’s roadmap

Justice Sonia Sotomayor saw all of this coming. When the Supreme Court’s majority issued a brief, unexplained order on May 11, wiping out the lower court’s ruling and sending the Alabama case back for a do-over in light of Callais, Sotomayor dissented in four pointed pages.

She pointed out that the lower court had actually found a separate constitutional basis for holding that Alabama violated the 14th Amendment by intentionally diluting Black votes. “That constitutional finding of intentional discrimination,” she wrote, “is independent of, and unaffected by, any of the legal issues discussed in Callais.”

In other words, sending the case back to the lower court to reconsider in light of Callais made no sense, because the lower court panel’s constitutional finding had nothing to do with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act under Callais. The majority had, in effect, given Alabama a do-over it had no legal right to.

She also flagged the election timing. Voting had already begun in Alabama’s primaries. Yanking the map at that moment would create chaos for voters who had already cast ballots. But the majority did it anyway, silently, with no explanation. Shalela Dowdy, the Army major who had been fighting this case for years, expressed how hard that order hit. “For me, I feel like this is a step backwards towards the Jim Crow era for congressional representation.”

The lower court panel took Sotomayor’s dissent for what it was: a roadmap. On remand, the judges did exactly what she said the Constitution required.

Two Trump judges who followed the evidence

The three-judge panel that blocked Alabama’s map includes Anna Manasco and Terry Moorer, both appointed by Donald Trump. The third judge, Stanley Marcus, was first appointed as a district court judge by Ronald Reagan, and was later elevated to the 11th Circuit by Bill Clinton.

These are not “activist judges” in any meaningful sense of the phrase—a label Alabama Republicans have been quick to deploy. They are judges who sat through an 11-day trial, reviewed nearly 800 exhibits and heard from 51 witnesses. Their conclusion was evidentiary, not ideological. Alabama handed them the proof of its own discriminatory intent, and they wrote it down.

The panel’s response to Alabama’s argument that Callais changed everything was blunt: “We reject in the strongest possible terms the state’s attempt to finish its intentional decision to dilute minority votes with a veneer of legislative regularity.”

They also closed the escape hatch Alabama was hoping to use. After Callais, a state in Alabama’s position might argue that its map was driven by partisan considerations, because the Supreme Court has ruled that partisan gerrymandering, however ugly, is constitutionally permissible. But Alabama’s own legislators had explicitly disclaimed partisan intent when they drew the 2023 map. As the panel noted, Alabama cannot “retroactively manufacture a partisan justification it did not assert when the map was drawn.”

Alabama has already appealed yesterday’s ruling to the Supreme Court and is seeking an emergency stay. And here is where things get uncomfortable for the conservative majority.

To reverse the lower court now, the six Republican-appointed justices would have to override an express factual finding of intentional racial discrimination, made after a full trial by a panel that includes two Trump appointees. They would have to do so quickly, on the emergency “shadow” docket, with no oral argument and almost certainly no written explanation. And they would have to do it while Justice Alito’s own majority opinion in Callais declared that the Court had not blessed maps that “set out to prevent the election of candidates preferred by minority voters.”

Reversing would make a lie of that assurance, but lying and hypocrisy have become low bars at the Supreme Court.

The other tool the majority might reach for is something called the Purcell principle, a court doctrine that says judges generally shouldn’t change election rules close to an election because it creates confusion for voters.

It’s a reasonable principle in the abstract. Even Republican state senators in South Carolina seem to understand it. On Tuesday, the South Carolina Senate voted 26-18 to kill a Trump-backed plan to redraw congressional maps and eliminate the sole remaining majority-Black district in the state, now represented by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC). The deciding factor for several Republicans who crossed the aisle was that voting had already begun. Nearly 45,000 South Carolinians cast ballots on the first day of early voting alone, nearly doubling the state’s previous single-day primary record. Republican state Sen. Richard Cash put it simply: “Neither my conscience nor common sense will allow me to stop an election that has already begun.”

The conservative majority on the Supreme Court has been less principled. Last December, they used Purcell to keep Texas’s racial gerrymander in place, even when the primary was still three months away and the candidate filing deadline hadn’t even passed. But on May 11, they waived Purcell aside entirely to let Alabama draw a new map when the state’s primary was eight days away.

If they now invoke Purcell to say it’s too close to the election to change the map back, even though the chaos was created by their own May 11 intervention, the contradiction will become impossible to paper over.

What’s at stake

Alabama’s congressional elections are scheduled for November. The state has set a special primary for August. Rep. Shomari Figures, who represents Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, is one of the two Black representatives Alabama elected simultaneously for the first time in its history under the court-ordered remedial map. He holds one of the seats the 2023 map would eliminate.

If the Supreme Court moves quickly to reinstate Alabama’s 2023 map before those elections, it will have dropped its final pretense that it is still committed to forbidding intentional racial discrimination.

But there is another uncomfortable truth: it probably won’t happen again. The 14th Amendment path worked here because Alabama’s legislators were unusually candid about their racism. They praised white community ties on the record. They disclaimed partisan intent under oath. They defied a direct court order in a way that made their motives impossible to disguise.

Future Republican legislatures, advised by better lawyers, will not make those mistakes. They will instead build a paper trail showing the map was drawn to protect Republican incumbents, not to target Black voters. That defense will work, because in 2019 the Supreme Court ruled, in Rucho v. Common Cause, that partisan gerrymandering is simply beyond the reach of federal courts. The Court labeled it a political problem, not a legal one.

That effectively means, however, that “we did this for Republicans” will constitute a complete federal legal defense, even in states where Black voters cast Democratic ballots at 85 to 90 percent rates and where “eliminating Democratic seats” and “diluting Black votes” produce maps that look identical.

The combined effect of Rucho and Callais leaves federal courts largely unable to police the next generation of racially discriminatory maps, so long as the legislators drawing them have the discipline to frame everything in partisan terms. The 14th Amendment escape hatch will survive only for cases as egregious and self-incriminating as Alabama’s. For everything else, the federal courthouse door is functionally closed.

The answer the computers found

The most important recent development in this fight may have come not from a courtroom but from a set of computer simulations published this week by The New York Times.

Political scientists ran algorithms that drew congressional districts thousands of times across the South to create compact districts, respecting county and municipal lines, with no consideration of race whatsoever. These were genuinely “colorblind” maps. What they found upends the central premise of the Republican redistricting argument. The simulations showed that a race-neutral, nonpartisan process produces roughly as many minority-opportunity districts across the South as existed under the Voting Rights Act.

Memphis is the clearest example. Tennessee shattered its majority-Black district Tennessee shattered the majority-Black Memphis district after Callais, becoming the first state to adopt a new congressional map that eliminated such a seat. But in more than 99 percent of the simulations, a race-blind map anchored in Shelby County, which is majority Black and large enough to form its own congressional district, produces a majority-Black seat anyway, with no race-based line drawing required. Black voters in Memphis are geographically concentrated enough that neutral line-drawing gives them representation. Tennessee had to work hard, and draw deliberately distorted lines, to crack that community apart.

Alabama tells a similar story. The simulations suggest that even without race-conscious maps, a district centered on Birmingham’s Jefferson County, which is 42 percent Black and voted for Kamala Harris by 11 points in 2024, would give Black voters a strong opportunity to elect their preferred candidate. The math works without sorting anyone by race.

Taking a wider view, this implies that the destruction of minority representation across the South isn’t an inevitable consequence of colorblind redistricting. It is a choice made by Republican-controlled legislatures. The maps Republicans are drawing don’t look remotely like what a neutral algorithm would produce. Instead they look like the result of specifically trying to eliminate Democratic seats, which in the South, given where Black voters live and how they vote, means eliminating Black representation.

The Times simulations point toward a solution that sidesteps the entire legal fight and can’t be attacked as racial preference because it explicitly isn’t one. That opens the door to federal legislation mandating independent redistricting commissions, charged with applying genuinely nonpartisan rules that require compact districts, protect communities of interest and ban partisan optimization. These would produce representative maps across the South without sorting a single voter by race.

That also means the racial fairness argument and the colorblind argument aren’t in practical conflict. They converge on the same answer, as long as someone is actually required to draw neutral maps.

Several states, including California, Michigan, Arizona and Colorado, already have independent commissions. They produce maps that look like the Times simulations. The problem is that in states where Republicans control the legislature, no one is required to draw them — and Republicans have every incentive not to.

That’s what federal legislation could change. A mandate that every state use genuinely independent, nonpartisan redistricting criteria wouldn’t require Congress to demand that voters be sorted by race. It would require Congress to demand that legislatures not sort voters by party, while trusting that geography, demography and compact communities of interest will do the rest.

The multi-racial, pluralistic democracy the Voting Rights Act was trying to create and protect doesn’t require its own racial engineering to survive. It only requires neutral district line drawing—and a Congress willing to end the gerrymandering wars and restore true representative democracy.