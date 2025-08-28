The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith Sowder's avatar
Judith Sowder
5h

I subscribe to you. Please don’t make me pay for another subscription to Big Picture to hear what you have to say. Put it both places, but certainly in your own column.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Maria K.'s avatar
Maria K.
5h

Looking forward to it, because it honestly feels like he is getting away with whatever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture