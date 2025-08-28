I’m writing for The Big Picture today on a subject on many minds.

Trump claimed yesterday that he has the right to do anything he wants because he is the President.

No really, he actually said that.

We know it doesn’t work that way. But that’s how Trump thinks, and it’s what he now says openly. But is it how he really acts?

There are at least four big constraints operating to limit Trump’s power so that, no, he can’t just do anything he wants. And if our Republic is to survive, it will likely come down to how well those constraints hold. (Hint: It’s not Congress, the press, academia or corporate America—they aren’t coming to save us.)

Look for my essay on the four big constraints in your inboxes this afternoon if you’re already a subscriber to The Big Picture. If you’re not yet signed up, you can join using the button below.

Yes! Subscribe Me To The Big Picture

I’ll see you later this afternoon, then back here tomorrow. And thanks again for your encouragement and generous support of my work.

Jay