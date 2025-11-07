After Democrats won bigly across the country, we celebrated. We cheered. For the first time in a year, we felt real electoral hope.

Because most readers here don’t have to spend much time on right-wing media, folks may have missed some of the more colorful aspects of the flip side, in what was some serious MAGA cope.

I do happen to spend a lot of time on right-wing media (and my skin is fairly thick because of it). So I collected a few highlights so you can see how they are melting down.

Trump cope

Let’s start with Trump himself. He ranted on social media that Republicans lost on Tuesday because he wasn’t on the ballot (he most certainly was) and because of the government shutdown (and whose fault is that?):

He then gathered Republican senators to berate them at an “uncomfortable” breakfast because they won’t get rid of the filibuster and end the shutdown.

Trump is reportedly ketchup-throwing mad. “He will make their lives a living hell,” one Trump adviser told Axios. “He will call them at three o’clock in the morning. He will blow them up in their districts. He will call them un-American. He will call them old creatures of a dying institution. Believe you me, he’s going to make their lives just hell,” the advisor continued.

Good luck with that.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s “no” on nuking the filibuster has MAGA accounts calling for his head.

Why indeed?

Trump voters

Speaking of MAGA, voters didn’t seem to understand what their choices were in this election. Some even wrote in Trump’s name.

(And yes, there was a Republican option. Weird guy, but he was on the ballot.)

Voters in Kentucky were angry that they didn’t get to vote at all. The Kentucky Secretary of State had to tweet a PSA reminding citizens that there were no elections in Kentucky that day, and no, they cannot vote for candidates in another state’s contest.

Civics lessons needed, stat.

Trump allies

Steve Bannon gave a speech that Democrats really should use as an ad, saying that if Republicans lose the midterms next year, he and others are going to prison. No, he really said that.

Care to elaborate on what crimes this time, Steve?

My favorite GOP cope was from Republican Congressmember Lisa McClain (R-MI), who argued that Republicans lost because they are “happy with what’s happening” so they stayed home.

Sure, Jan.

Elon Musk went on Rogan and took a shot at Zohran Mamdani, NYC’s mayor elect, calling him a “swindler.” But when asked what makes him one, Musk froze and couldn’t think of anything besides what Donald Trump regularly does—tell his audience what they want to hear. Eventually, Musk conceded that Mamdani is “charismatic.” Here’s the entire awkward answer, long K-brained pauses and all:

On Fox, Jesse Watters outdid himself, going after the young women who voted for Mamdani, checking boxes for misogyny, racism and “communism” all in one unhinged rant.

Jesse seems upset. Is he okay? (I know the answer; I’m just exhibiting compassion.)

NYC women, thoughts?

Not to be out-ranted, Megyn Kelly blamed the Republican losses on, well, Republicans. She cited GOP infighting over little things, like platforming Nazis and celebrating gas chambers. In other words, “We were just too hard on the Nazis in our ranks, guys.”

Fox flashed this Orwellian chyron for the ages during Laura Ingraham’s interview of Vivek Ramaswamy.

Speaking of Ramaswamy, he was one of the few who didn’t hold back about why the GOP lost: 1) affordability and 2) identity politics. Here’s his message.

It’s of course deeply ironic to listen to a multimillionaire pharma bro scammer lecture the MAGA base on affordability while GOP leaders hike ACA insurance premiums, gut Medicaid and starve people on food stamps.

But the idea that the GOP will stop playing identity politics fell apart in the very comments to this video. Here’s a smattering of those “identity” politics at work:

Give up, Vivek. These good ol’ boys will never let you in their club.

Repealing the 19th Amendment!

Every time Democrats win big, the women haters come out in force, including some MAGA women:

If you’re wondering who Steinberg is, she works for Mike Lindell’s media company.

But some take it far further, saying the only solution is to take away women’s right to vote.

This guy is super charming.

But look. If all MAGA can do is 1) blame each other, 2) blame immigrants and 3) blame the 19th Amendment, it’s not a winning strategy going into 2026. Even Trump knows that “affordability” is what drives so much of the anger at the GOP, even among its own voters who stayed home— and no, not because they like what’s happening.

It’s early, so we haven’t seen what narrative Trump and MAGA will coalesce around to spin Tuesday’s thumping. But for now, we can safely say they haven’t learned any lessons at all.

Keep coping!