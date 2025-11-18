The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie Detmer's avatar
Debbie Detmer
36m

Tuesday morning!!! Rise and shine! Let’s check in with all our Republican colleagues. Seems the Epstein files are now to be released by their lord and master’s command. Must have given Mr. Patel long enough to redact all names of his masters friends. Oh yes and his master too! Also looks like the master has need of the UN again. After his minion the US ambassador stepped on his own dick while speaking to the council and was silenced by who was it..Cuba that’s right, another land of the free. Then there’s the lady who thinks 15 year old children are “almost legal” for sexual use?? Wow, our commander in chief sure knows how to draw those crowds. Anyway our week is off to a good start or at least a start. I have a word for Mr. President though. We may pick that which we think is a hero but when that turns out to be a mistake we will pivot and pick that person apart. Piece by piece. Have a great day America. Let the feasting begin!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Olly Pensul's avatar
Olly Pensul
29m

Thank you for all that you do Jay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture