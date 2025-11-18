The MAGA Implosion
No piece here at The Status Kuo today, but I am working on something pretty interesting for The Big Picture, out later this afternoon. It’s about the Great Unraveling happening in MAGA world. It’s quite something to behold! I identify and discuss four reasons why Trump’s support is collapsing among those who supported him in 2024, and what it likely means going forward. You won’t want to miss this one!
Remember, my columns in both newsletters are always free to access, unless you voluntarily want to support my work and our efforts with a paid subscription. So please do not send emails complaining (and even hurling obscenities, oh my!) about the supposed added cost. My blood pressure could use a break! Both substacks are free unless you really want to donate.
Thanks for keeping things civil and look for my piece out later today in your email. I’ll see you back here briefly tomorrow, as it’s another travel day to the West Coast for me!
Jay
Tuesday morning!!! Rise and shine! Let’s check in with all our Republican colleagues. Seems the Epstein files are now to be released by their lord and master’s command. Must have given Mr. Patel long enough to redact all names of his masters friends. Oh yes and his master too! Also looks like the master has need of the UN again. After his minion the US ambassador stepped on his own dick while speaking to the council and was silenced by who was it..Cuba that’s right, another land of the free. Then there’s the lady who thinks 15 year old children are “almost legal” for sexual use?? Wow, our commander in chief sure knows how to draw those crowds. Anyway our week is off to a good start or at least a start. I have a word for Mr. President though. We may pick that which we think is a hero but when that turns out to be a mistake we will pivot and pick that person apart. Piece by piece. Have a great day America. Let the feasting begin!!
