I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today. If you watched or even just heard about Trump’s address to the nation last week around election security, you likely concluded it was a nothingburger: just another bunch of rehashed election conspiracies with no evidence to back them up.

I thought the same—until I saw an interview of the man behind the declassification of the relevant intelligence. When I did, my heart sank a little.

John Solomon is more than just a right-wing reporter. He’s currently deployed inside the White House and charged with spinning up narratives that will drive official policy. It’s the same playbook Solomon used to gin-up other political stories that received strong initial traction despite having zero factual support.

That spells trouble ahead for the November midterms as Solomon plants false flags to justify extreme action by the White House over our elections, including voting machines and ballots.

Today’s piece is underreported elsewhere and not to be missed. If you’re already a subscriber to The Big Picture, where I write once a week, look for it in your inboxes later this afternoon. If you’re not yet a subscriber to it, you can sign up for free or as a valued paid supporter here:

https://thinkbigpicture.substack.com/subscribe

I’ll be back tomorrow with my regular Status Kuo piece.

Jay