The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Ransom Rideout's avatar
Ransom Rideout
2h

Thank you for the heads up Jay. Solomon is a nasty bastard.

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Kay-El
2h

There’s a video of Solomon admitting there were no votes changed in 2020, 2022 and 2024:

https://newrepublic.com/post/213185/trump-election-fraud-guy-john-solomon-found-no-proof

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