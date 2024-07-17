Sen. JD Vance is now the GOP VP nominee. Photo and image courtesy of the BBC

Trump’s Apprentice-like reality show around his VP pick came to an end this week as he finally announced who would gain the coveted spot. It went to the 39-year old freshman senator from Ohio, JD Vance.

So, what are we to make of this pick? On the one hand, many feel repulsed and despondent that this is the future face of the GOP. Vance represents a continuation of MAGA extremism at the highest levels of the party, meaning far-right radicalism will be with us long after Trump is gone. Establishment GOP types like Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Governor Doug Burgam (R-ND), who were also up for the job, were passed over and pushed aside. We are going to be dealing with the JD Vances of the world long into the future.

On the other hand, Trump ultimately has made a poor strategic choice that could cost him critically in November. The VP is supposed to make the electoral pie bigger for a presidential ticket, not just add more salt to it. Rubio is Latino and a Spanish-speaker. Burgam represents the old guard and stability. Both could have expanded that pie considerably. Vance is basically Trump with better grammar.

We now need to hold two ideas in our head at once over VP candidate Vance. For ease of understanding, let’s call these twin ideas the nasty and the nifty.

On the nasty side, JD Vance represents the extremes of the MAGA GOP. On nearly every issue, Vance is about as wretched and radical as he could be without morphing into Marjorie Taylor Greene. How’s that for an image?

On the nifty side, this same extremism means the GOP ticket will create greater unease among moderate and independent voters looking for a cooling off of our politics and an end to chaos, fear and rising violence. Indeed, JD Vance is likely to turn up the national heat further at a moment when most voters want it turned down. And that spells trouble for the ticket.

As nasty as they come

It’s difficult to imagine a more radical VP choice than JD Vance when it comes to the most divisive issues facing America and already splintering the GOP. In earlier pieces, I discussed how the GOP is currently wedged on several major issues, with stakes driven deep into its side over abortion, January 6th, and traitorous support for Putin.

I would now add to that list the poisonous effect of Project 2025, which could peel off moderates and independents afraid of a fascist takeover.

On each of these, Vance not only stands on the wrong side, but himself is a chief driver of the wedges.

Vance is an anti-abortion zealot who supports a national ban. Even on the question of exceptions, Vance is unyielding. For example, when asked in an interview whether people should have a right to get an abortion if they were victims of rape or incest, he belittled the trauma, said that society shouldn’t view a pregnancy or birth resulting from rape or incest as an “inconvenience.” He argued that when it came to such exceptions, “two wrongs don’t make a right”—meaning that while it was “wrong” to inflict rape or incest upon a girl or woman, it would be a second “wrong” to permit the abortion.

Over January 6 and the 2020 election, Vance is also a staunch election denier and has refused to unequivocally state that he will accept the results of the 2024 election. Instead, in an interview on CNN, he qualified his acceptance, saying that the results must be “free and fair”—suggesting ahead of time and without basis that they will not be. Further, in an interview with ABC News in February, Vance maintained that he would have halted the certification of the election on January 6. “If I had been vice president, I would have told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia and so many others that we needed to have multiple slates of electors and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there,” Vance said. Former Rep. Liz Cheney blasted Vance for this, tweeting, “JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t – overturn an election and illegally seize power.”

Vance is also a Putin apologist of the most extreme kind. If given power, Vance would grant Putin a free hand in Europe and leave allies like Ukraine without critical U.S. aid. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Vance amazingly treated it with a shrug. “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other,” Vance said. Since his election, he has become one of the most vocal critics of U.S. aid to Ukraine and led a campaign in the Senate to block a $60 billion aid package. He has urged Ukraine to stop all offensive maneuvers against Russia and negotiate a settlement quickly (thereby ceding much territory) because, in his view, victory isn’t feasible.

Finally, Vance would implement Project 2025 and replace thousands of career civil servants with Trump loyalists. In a podcast interview, Vance said that an incoming Trump administration should “fire every single mid-level bureaucrat” in the government and “replace them with our people.” If the courts attempt to stop Trump, Vance said, he should simply ignore the law. “You stand before the country, like Andrew Jackson did, and say the chief justice has made his ruling, now let him enforce it,” Vance declared. This worldview and plan aligns squarely with Project 2025, which calls for the replacement of tens of thousands of career civil servants with MAGA loyalists, as well as its theory of the unfettered power of the unitary executive.

The nifty silver lining

These positions held by Vance—and there are many other radical ones—are admittedly extreme and terrifying. But the good news is that extreme and terrifying positions have led to electoral losses by the GOP. Voters, including all-important swing state moderates, have been consistently unwilling to support them since 2022.

With the polls deadlocked, most eyes are upon critical swing state voters who remain undecided. They are the “double doubters” who really don’t like either Trump or Biden and remain largely disengaged and third-party curious. Many of them, particularly in Arizona and Nevada, are younger and minority voters impacted by inflation and worried their economic goals like home ownership are now out of reach, but who also value bodily autonomy, democracy, and an end to mass shootings.

Other persuadable voters include the so-called Nikki Haley voters, meaning the group of more centrist and traditional Republicans who want lower taxes, less government spending, and fewer regulations, but also favor a strong defense and the government out of private family decision-making.

By naming Vance, Trump will not pick up such critical centrist votes, wavering minorities, or suburban women fearful of losing further abortion rights and access. Haley voters who were wary of Trump before are doubly unhappy that his VP is a MAGA ideologue who bats for Putin and wants politicians to make decisions over women’s bodies.

Vance also carries loads of prior anti-Trump baggage, including once calling him “America’s Hitler.” The Lincoln Project recently sent an email entitled, “We Agree With Trump’s VP Pick!” listing many of the things Vance has tweeted or “liked” in reference to Trump, at least before he sucked up to him in 2022:

“Does any dad (or future dad) want to look his daughter in the eye and explain why he voted for Trump?”

“One of USA’s most hated, villainous, douchey celebs.”

“Monster”

“Nemesis of the GOP”

“I never liked him.”

“My god what an idiot.”

“Noxious.”

“Reprehensible”

These prior statements, along with Vance’s spineless kissing of Trump’s ring today, will be brutally deployed against the GOP ticket.

Finally, at age 39, Vance is inexperienced, with just two years in the Senate. Measured against Kamala Harris, Vance is green and untested. That could be on full display in their debate next month, the terms of which are still being negotiated. As a vocal champion of women’s reproductive rights and an experienced prosecutor, Harris will have an opportunity to paint Vance into a corner over his extremism.

Indeed, the contrast between an under-qualified white male MAGA radical and a seasoned minority woman defender of democracy and liberty could hardly be clearer. Trump may have thought he was making a smart bet, hoping to pull in more of his base voters in the midwestern swing states. But those people aren’t going to show up in greater numbers just because Vance is on the ticket. Trump already had those voters.

So why ever did Trump pick Vance, given all that? Trump was actually leaning toward Burgam as his choice, apparently. That instinct was probably correct and could have eased concerns among more centrist voters. Apparently, however, it was Don Jr. and Eric who insisted upon Vance, whom they view as some kind of cultural hero who can bring in big Silicon Valley money, too. As NBC News reported,

The conversation quickly turned tense when the former president indicated that he was leaning toward Doug Burgum, until recently the largely unknown governor of North Dakota — but someone whose low-maintenance, no-drama personality would never threaten to outshine Trump. That’s when Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump chimed in. “Don Jr. and Eric went bats--- crazy: ‘Why would you do something so stupid? He offers us nothing,’” a longtime Republican operative familiar with the discussion told NBC News. “They were basically all like ‘JD, JD, JD,’” the operative said.

If this feels to you like an episode of Succession, you’re not alone. But where was Shiv?

In choosing Vance, Trump made a different calculation than he did in 2016 and leaned fully into his MAGA base. Back then, he looked to his daughter and her husband — the more establishment-friendly Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — for strategic advice. This time, his red meat-throwing sons have a more central role. And instead of going with a longtime traditional Republican like Mike Pence, Trump chose the MAGA warrior Vance.

The writers for 2024 have let us, the viewers, understand that this was a stupid move, urged by his stupid sons. It’s classic Trump family dysfunction and a strategic mistake that could come back to bite them this November.