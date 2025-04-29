The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mel's avatar
Mel
12h

I can do without new clothes and shoes for a while, maybe even some foods, but medication is another thing altogether. Without certain (affordable) meds, I could end up in the hospital or worse, the undertaker's. I'm certain I'm not alone in this. The tariffs aren't just inconveniences, they're killers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Lynette Mason's avatar
Lynette Mason
11h

To me, it sounds like part of the comprehensive plan to destroy the country. Trump is the all too willing frontman, but those behind him are the enforcers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
90 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture