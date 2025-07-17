Photo by Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP

The Senate passed a $9 billion rescission bill yesterday. If you’re wondering what that means, you’re not alone.

Rescission is a rarely used mechanism where the executive branch goes back to Congress asking it to claw back funding already allocated in the budget. It hasn’t been deployed in some 25 years, but the White House insisted on it this session.

Through the rescission process, the White House can essentially get Congress to ratify cuts it unilaterally made. This is problematic in a number of ways, but it’s particularly troubling given Trump’s first few months in his second term when “DOGE” slashed funding and the Office of Management and Budget impounded critical grants and funding, throwing the entire federal system into chaos.

If it can do that and then go back after the fact to get sign off, the White House will be incentivized to do it again.

But turning to the instant rescission, what got cut in the bill, and who will bear the brunt of it?

Playing politics with funding

The Senate bill rescinds $9 billion already earmarked for foreign aid and public broadcasting—two favorite targets of the current regime. That’s not a lot considering the overall federal budget, but it was meant to send a message: no more funding for poor, third-world countries and no money for “left-leaning” NPR or PBS.

The vote was 51–48, with two Republican senators—Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME)—voting with the Democrats. Both warned that cuts to public broadcasting would hurt rural areas the most, which often depend on public radio for critical public alerts and local news.

Democrats did their best to offer amendments to save the funding, but they lacked the numbers to stop the cuts. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) argued forcefully (and correctly) that cuts to public broadcasting would cause local TV and radio stations to close. And she blasted the rescission for putting items on the chopping block that weren’t even raised during the appropriations process over the past two years.

“So to take this extraordinary step and say that these issues are now so grave and so urgent that we have to address them like this—what are we doing here?” she asked.

Apparently, they were there to play politics. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) explained the cuts in his uniquely awful way, claiming that public broadcasting “has long been overtaken by partisan activists. Plain and simple.” He added, “NPR and PBS have revealed their left-wing bias time and time again. If you want to watch the left-wing propaganda, turn on MSNBC. But the taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize it.”

There are two responses to Cruz’s argument.

First, the “left-wing” bias he cites is not due to any actual bias but rather results from fact-based reporting. The right-wing media ecosystem, including Fox “News,” is so steeped in political agenda and misinformation that anything resembling straightforward reporting simply feels “left-wing.”

Second, NPR only receives around one percent of its funding from the federal government. As Sen. Baldwin noted, rural stations will be hurt the most by the cut-backs because they receive a far higher share of their funding from the federal government. There are whole news deserts across America that could lose their only source for local news, including emergency bulletins. Internet and cell service isn’t even available as an option in many of these zones, so the loss of public broadcasting could mean they receive no regular national news at all.

But owning the libs trumps sensible policy these days, so the public broadcasting appropriation got rescinded. Given its recent Medicaid defunding for remote hospitals, the GOP apparently really hates its rural voter base.

Ending foreign aid—and millions of lives

When Elon Musk came in and took his chainsaw to the federal government earlier this year, he bragged he had fed USAID to the wood chipper. That sudden loss of funds, paired with the overnight firing of federal workers across the agency, resulted in hundreds of thousands of desperate people around the world no longer having access to food and medicine.

The rescission bill passed yesterday by the Senate targets $8 billion in unspent foreign assistance that would have gone to the neediest and most desperate people in the world, all kept alive by critical programs once funded by USAID.

Republican holdouts were able to save a few important aid programs, among them PEPFAR, or President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. GOP leaders agreed last minute to strip out a $400 million cut that the Trump White House had requested to that program. Other programs that got spared included aid to Jordan and Egypt, Food for Peace and certain global health programs.

But the rest of the $8 billion in foreign assistance cuts remain in place. Setting aside the geopolitical self-own of walking away from American soft power around the world and ceding the field to our adversaries, the toll in human lives from these cuts will be staggering. Experts estimate that this loss of foreign aid will lead to the needless deaths of 14 million more people by the year 2030 due to disease and starvation, including millions of children.

It is telling that in crafting the rescission package, the White House focused on getting Congress’s ratification of what is essentially a murderous policy in the name of “America First.” The GOP as a whole is now complicit in these deaths by making the cuts permanent and official.

A dangerous precedent

There’s more at stake here than whether we fund public broadcasting and foreign assistance, as big as those questions are. At the heart of the rescission lies a separation of powers question over who really holds the nation’s purse strings.

Rescission undermines Congress by undoing the work of hammering out a budget. Why go through all that, only to have it upended by a rescission package? Angry Democrats warned that the rescission bill would affect future bipartisan negotiations on spending levels to fund the government.

“We have never, never before seen bipartisan investments slashed through a partisan rescissions package,” declared Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), the ranking member on the Appropriations Committee. She warned, “Do not start now. Not when we are working, at this very moment, in a bipartisan way to pass our spending bills. Bipartisanship doesn’t end with any one line being crossed; it erodes. It breaks down bit by bit, until one day there is nothing left.”

Her GOP colleagues, with just two exceptions, didn’t care.

Instead, by passing the rescission package, they endorsed another power grab by the White House. Once again, they demonstrated a full willingness to abdicate all constitutional responsibility. And they showered Trump with yet more cowering deference at great cost to people the world over, including their own rural constituents.