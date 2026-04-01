The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Paula Starr Sherrin's avatar
Paula Starr Sherrin
5d

Please, Congress, don’t let this clown make the People’s House look like the Parthenon.

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Mary Seabloom's avatar
Mary Seabloom
5d

"The Toilet Paper Tyrant" might be a clarifying edit.....

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