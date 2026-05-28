Photos courtesy of KVUE

Some political figures are so thoroughly awash in scandal that writing about them feels redundant, like issuing a weather report during a hurricane. Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, is one such figure.

He was under felony indictment for nearly a decade, investigated for bribery by the FBI at the urging of his own employees, sued by his own whistleblowing deputies, and impeached by his own party. Even his own wife fied for divorce on what she called “biblical grounds.”

Unfortunately, after Paxton defeated four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in Tuesday’s Texas GOP Senate primary runoff, by a staggering 28 points, we need to talk about him again. Everything decidedly awful about Paxton is back in center stage in one of the most-watched Senate races of 2026. And that has the GOP spinning, wincing and even shooting at each other, even as a formidable Democratic challenger, James Talarico, rises in the polls.

Hold on to your ten-gallon hats. This ride is about to get bumpy.

From “Crooked Ken” to “Our Nominee”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is scrubbing the internet furiously. For months, it ran aggressive attacks on Paxton—calling him “Crooked Ken,” accusing him of corruption, and even blasting him for giving the “kid-glove treatment” to an alleged child sex trafficker. One NRSC press release charged that “More Texans are now victims of an alleged child sex trafficker because Crooked Ken Paxton gave this dirtbag the kid-gloves treatment.” The Cornyn-NRSC joint fund ran scorched-earth ads accusing Paxton of cheating on his wife, “sleeping around with a married mother of seven,” and growing his net worth by 7,000 percent while in office.

Paxton won anyway, which tells you a lot about the MAGA base in Texas. Within hours, the NRSC quietly deleted at least two dozen press releases, digital ads and social media posts attacking Paxton. Every trace of “Crooked Ken” vanished from its website. The committee’s election-night statement conspicuously failed to mention either Paxton or Cornyn by name, pivoting instead to attacks on Democratic nominee James Talarico.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) at least had the candor to name the problem. Speaking with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday, Thune urged Republicans to “pivot” to win Texas in November, adding: “Ken Paxton is our nominee, and we’ve got to do everything we can … to make sure that we win this race, because losing is not an option.” Meanwhile, however, the Senate Leadership Fund’s fall ad reservations, comprising nearly $350 million in airtime across eight states, still do not include Texas.

Some senators who aren’t up for election, and therefore have less to fear from Trump’s base, are even more direct. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger, said Paxton “could reasonably be indicted for a felony.” And Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who is retiring and has dispensed with what he cheerfully called his “extra filter,” delivered a colorful if grim comparison: “To call Paxton ethically challenged is to call Jeffrey Dahmer suffering from an eating disorder.”

Republicans are in disarray over Paxton, and that could present an opening for Talarico.

A Rap Sheet in Three Acts

Before getting to the Senate race now in full swing, it’s helpful to review Paxton’s record. There is no charitable way to do this, so let’s present it in three tragic acts.

Act One: Securities fraud. In 2015, just months after taking office as attorney general, Paxton was indicted on two counts of first-degree felony securities fraud and a lesser charge of failing to register with state securities regulators. The charges stemmed from his efforts to solicit investors in a tech startup called Servergy without disclosing that the company was paying him commissions to recruit backers. Each first-degree count carried a potential sentence of up to 99 years in prison. The case dragged on for nearly a decade of pretrial maneuvering before being resolved in 2024 through a pretrial diversion agreement: Paxton paid roughly $271,000 in restitution, completed community service and what the agreement called “legal ethics education,” and entered no plea. The charges were formally dismissed in 2025. He has insisted, throughout, that he did nothing wrong.

Act Two: FBI investigation. In October 2020, eight senior attorneys in Paxton’s own office reported him to the FBI, accusing him of bribery and abuse of office. Paxton, they claimed, had repeatedly misused the power of his office to benefit Nate Paul, a wealthy Austin real estate developer and political donor, in exchange for personal favors. In a deposition, Paul also revealed that Paxton had recommended he hire a woman with whom Paxton was having an extramarital affair. The Department of Justice eventually closed its investigation, once again without charges. But the whistleblowers who brought those allegations and were forced out of Paxton’s office won a $6.6 million civil judgment against Paxton. Texas taxpayers footed the bill.

Act Three: Impeachment. In May 2023, the Texas House, controlled by Republicans, unveiled articles of impeachment against Paxton, charging him with bribery, abuse of office, obstruction of justice, and abuse of the public trust, among other counts. The House voted 121 to 23 to impeach him. It was the first Texas impeachment of a sitting official since 1975. The subsequent two-week trial in the Texas Senate produced additional revelations about Paxton’s alleged affair with an aide. His wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, sat through the trial but was barred from voting or participating in deliberations. This being Texas, the state Senate acquitted Paxton on all 16 articles.

Trump’s Blessing and the MAGA Math

So how does a man a record this shady win a Senate primary by 28 points against a four-term incumbent? The answer has two parts: Donald Trump and the MAGA base’s willingness to treat criminal allegations as evidence of political persecution.

After initially hinting he would back Cornyn for re-election after the first round of voting, Trump ultimately endorsed Paxton just one week before the runoff, calling him a “true MAGA warrior.” Many observers noted that Trump does not like to back the losing side and likely withheld his support until it was clear which candidate would prevail.

Trump’s endorsement helped carry Paxton to victory. But he was already the darling of the MAGA base in Texas, which was more motivated to turn out to vote. Paxton had cultivated the same political identity as Trump: a fighter (and somewhat paradoxically a victim) wrongly persecuted by a corrupt system. He had built a devoted following among voters who saw, as they had with Trump, his impeachment not as evidence of wrongdoing but as a sign he was the enemy of the establishment. As Paxton himself told a radio audience when pressed about his negatives, “This is the same argument they made against Donald Trump.”

The national Republican Party had poured nearly $100 million into the Cornyn re-election effort. But it was not enough. In a statement after the results came in, Lauren French, spokesperson for the Senate Majority PAC, summed up the wreckage. “Washington Republicans burned nearly $100 million trying to stop Ken Paxton—and still lost. Even members of his own party call Paxton too corrupt and too damaged for Texas. Now he’s the GOP standard-bearer. Good luck with that.”

Enter James Talarico

The man standing between Paxton and the U.S. Senate is James Talarico, a 37-year-old Austin state representative, former public school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian who won the hard-fought Democratic primary in March. Within minutes of Paxton’s projected win Tuesday night, Talarico posted a video to social media framing the race in terms his campaign has been building toward all year. “The Most Corrupt Politician in America just became the Republican nominee for the United States Senate. That kind of corruption is the rot at the core of this broken system.” His campaign slogan: The People vs. Ken Paxton.

There is a stark contrast between the candidates, not just in character but in resources. Talarico raised more than $27 million in the first quarter of 2026 alone, reportedly the largest first quarter haul for any Senate candidate in any state in history, even surpassing Jon Ossoff, Sherrod Brown and Colin Allred. His total fundraising since entering the race last September has exceeded $49 million from over 540,000 individual donors, spanning 246 of Texas’s 254 counties. Paxton, by contrast, raised $7.6 million total and entered the general election with roughly $2.3 million cash on hand. He will almost certainly need to be rescued by national Republican money, the same apparatus that just spent $100 million trying to defeat him.

The Polls and the Path

A Texas Public Opinion Research poll from late April found Talarico leading Paxton by five points, 46 to 41, among likely general election voters. That’s within the margin of error but slightly wider margin than Talarico’s three-point edge over Cornyn in the same survey.

The picture sharpens further among key demographic groups. Talarico leads Paxton by 56 points among Black voters, 27 points among Latino voters, and a decisive 53-to-28 among independents. Among moderate voters, his advantage balloons to 49 points.

But this is Texas, and Cook Political Report still rates the seat “likely Republican.” We shouldn’t overlook that Trump won Texas by 14 points in 2024.

And yet, the underlying demographic math has shifted considerably. The New York Times Upshot noted this week that Democratic gains among white Texas voters during the Trump era have been roughly equivalent to those Democrats made in Georgia, which resulted in a flip in that state.

The bigger story, as I’ve written earlier, is Latino voters. Trump made significant gains with them in 2024, neutralizing Democratic progress elsewhere. But those gains have now reversed. The latest Times/Siena poll shows Democrats ahead by 30 points among Hispanic registered voters nationally, better than Biden’s 2020 margin and approaching Clinton’s 2016 numbers. The Times ran the hypothetical: if Harris had matched Clinton’s Hispanic margins in 2016, Texas in 2024 would have been essentially tied. Indeed, in the current national environment. Texas would be expected to tilt Democratic.

Since January, Paxton has yet to lead a single general election poll against Talarico. Even Karl Rove acknowledged on Fox News that Democrats have a genuine opening that simply would not have existed against Cornyn.

Talarico’s Strategy: Coalition Over Confrontation

Talarico’s path to a historic upset runs through a coalition the Texas Democratic Party has rarely managed to assemble. It includes disenchanted moderate Republicans, independents, younger Black and Latino voters and a wave of small-dollar national donors energized by the idea of flipping Texas. Talarico held a press conference outside Paxton’s office in January to launch an anti-corruption agenda, signaling from the start that Paxton’s record would be a pillar of the campaign. His messaging on the stump has emphasized bipartisan legislative wins on property taxes, teacher pay, child care and prescription drug costs. These are ground-level pocketbook issues aimed at voters who may not share his party affiliation but recognize their own interests in his messaging.

Talarico is also positioning himself pointedly to the right of the Democratic establishment on border security and the oil and gas industry. It’s a calculated overture to right-leaning voters who may be unenthusiastic about Paxton but who would never describe themselves as Democrats. The morning after Paxton’s win, Talarico tweeted directly at such voters: “To Senator Cornyn’s supporters: you have a place in our campaign.”

Paxton’s counterstrategy is predictably Trumpian: drown Talarico in culture-war attacks and hope the red-state math does the rest. At a rally days before the primary, Paxton passed a microphone around the crowd and invited supporters to help him workshop nicknames for his opponent. The results he adopted for his victory speech included “Tofu Talarico,” “Six-Gender Jimmy,” “James Tala-freak-o,” and “Low-T Talarico.” Trump, for his part, posted that Talarico was “a weird — a weird — candidate” who “can’t get elected as a vegan in Texas” (Talarico is not a vegan). The NRSC called him “the most radical, woke Democrat Texas voters have ever seen.” Club for Growth labeled him “a crazy person.”

The attacks seize on a 2021 legislative statement in which Talarico argued that modern science recognizes more than two biological sexes, and on his remark, as a seminarian, that “God is nonbinary” — comments he has defended but acknowledged were awkwardly phrased. Talarico’s response to the vegan charge was tone perfect: “I’m an eighth-generation Texan. I’ve been eating barbecue since before Ken Paxton’s first indictment.”

Addressing the “freak” charge, Talarico told CBS News, “If Ken Paxton is worried about freaks, he should stop giving Epstein-style sweetheart deals to pedophiles.” He was referring to the case of Adam Hoffman, a former Waco attorney who had pleaded guilty to indecent assault of a child in the third grade. Paxton’s office took over prosecution after the local DA recused himself and the first trial ended in a hung jury, with the victim unwilling to testify again. Paxton’s prosecutors then offered Hoffman a deal that would have reduced a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child to two misdemeanors and only a single day in jail.

Republican state Reps. Pat Curry and Jeff Leach held a press conference calling the deal “incomprehensible.” Leach, as House Judiciary chair, invited Paxton to testify before his committee. Paxton has not responded.

The Bottom Line

In March I discussed a perfect storm that could help a rising young candidate like Talarico: a damaged candidate like Paxton winning the GOP primary, who is tied tightly to Trump, all while Latino voters abandon their rightward shift in historic numbers.

Beto O’Rourke came closer than any Democrat in a generation to winning statewide in 2018, raising $80 million and losing by 2.6 points. Colin Allred ran a credible race in 2024 but still lost to Ted Cruz by nine points. All the while, Hispanic voters kept moving toward Republicans, erasing Democratic gains elsewhere. The question for 2026 is whether that trend has reversed enough. The Times’s analysis and recent special elections in Texas suggest it has, and substantially.

Republicans have never before asked Texas voters to send to Washington a man who was indicted on felony charges, investigated by the FBI at the request of his own deputies and impeached by his own party. The NRSC knows this could spell catastrophe, or it wouldn’t have spent $100 million trying to prevent this outcome.

Talarico is currently outraising Paxton by more than 20 to 1. He leads in head-to-head polling and has the most thoroughly documented opposition research file of any Senate candidate, most of it written by Republicans. But he still faces a structural Republican advantage in a state Trump carried by 14 points, and a MAGA base energized by the idea that their guy is a victim/fighter.

None of that is insurmountable, especially in a Blue Tsunami election. But it still requires a shift of nine points from just two years ago. You almost have to try to lose to see numbers like that.

If a U.S. Senate seat in Texas does finally fall to the Democrats this November, the GOP will largely have its leaders and its own radical base to blame.