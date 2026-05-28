The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Sharon Buchbinder, PhD's avatar
Sharon Buchbinder, PhD
1h

May the Force be with Talarico and may it blow Paxton out of the way!

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Heather.B's avatar
Heather.B
1hEdited

The fact the GOP nominated Paxton says ALL you need to know about the Texas GOP. He is the most extreme radical the GOP have ever nominated.

I can understand why he has been so succesful in Republican politics: Liar, serial adulterer, Swindler, phony Christian, criminal and racist. This is today’s GOP. The party of family values! No wonder that Trump endorsed Paxton...

Paxton is now the face of the Republican Party’s 2026 midterm campaign. If you want to understand just how far the GOP has fallen, just how morally and ethically hollowed out it has become, look at Ken Paxton. I would like to wear this reminder in front of him 👇

https://libtees.dashery.com/products/34623946-we-the-people-means-everyone-t-shirt

November’s election will prove just how lawful, decent and smart Texas voters really are. It will gauge common sense and intelligence along with gullibility, xenophobia and bigotry. Republicans have destroyed the state with their corruption!

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