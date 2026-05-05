I’m writing for The Big Picture today, with a piece out later this afternoon. It’s a bit of a deep dive back and a big—and somewhat daunting—look forward.

By now we all understand that the Supreme Court did something very bad to the Voting Rights Act. I want to explain that bad thing from a lawyer’s standpoint but without much legalese. And I want to tell the part of the story not too many people know. It begins with the Chief Justice, John Roberts, back when he was a staffer in the Reagan Administration. That’s when the long game plan began, culminating with a dismantling of voting rights that had taken 100 years to achieve and another 60 to try to expand and keep.

It would be tempting to wring our hands and agonize over what this decision means for our dream of a multi-racial, pluralistic democracy. But we don’t have time for that. We need to act because the other side is already acting. And there are very specific things we need to do.

I lay some of the most critical ways out in today’s piece. If you’re already a subscriber to The Big Picture, you’ll receive it in your inboxes later today. If you’re not yet subscribed, now is a great time to do so! My column is one of the two weekly free ones, but for our valued paid subscribers we also have great bonus material each week, including our popular weekly round-up and our Sunday “Week in Wins” to keep our collective spirits high.

Yes! Sign Me Up for The Big Picture!

I’ll be back on Thursday with a new piece here at The Status Kuo. Tomorrow is the big move for me and the fam to begin our new life in the small town of Kingston, New York! It’s a personal lesson in the idea that things that once seemed impossible are actually doable, step by methodical step.

Jay