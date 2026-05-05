The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Douglas Brown's avatar
Douglas Brown
12h

I will be interested to see how the disbarment proceedings recently begun against Roberts unfold. He apparently did not recuse himself in nearly 500 cases involving firms that paid his household.

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Scott Gilbert's avatar
Scott Gilbert
12h

You're right. It started 40+ decades ago when Republicans started making cuts to education budgets, and continued making them for more than 40 years.

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