The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Donahue's avatar
Linda Donahue
3h

Honor and Integrity do not run in the Hegseth family it appears!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Allein's avatar
Allein
4h

I knew the first, not the second. But I'm sadly not surprised.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture